The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recognized Julie Donaldson for 20 years of service as the Chamber’s executive director last Thursday.
The board presented her with a plaque and her staff gave her a framed photo collage of pictures from the last 20 years, including a timeline of achievements. They also presented her with an anniversary cake, cards, catered lunch and gift certificate for a spa visit.
In 1999, Donaldson was responsible in part for saving and restoring the historic Hooper House on West Main Street in Sylva to eventually become the home of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
Over the next 20 years, she also created or co-created the WNC Fly Fishing Trail (2008), the Concerts on the Creek music series (2009), the resurgence of the July 4 Fireworks Festivities (2015), N.C. Trout Capital (2016), and the Hook, Line and Drinker Festival (2017).