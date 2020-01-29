Sylva Police Sgt. Jamie Hyatt and Officer Patrick Trantham were on routine patrol Jan. 23, near the Catamount Pump and Go when they noticed a truck parked in front of the closed business. They pulled into the parking lot to investigate and found a man sitting in the driver’s seat.
Trantham approached the vehicle and soon realized that something was wrong. The man was confused and having a hard time communicating.
Hyatt requested for Harris EMS to respond. While EMS was en route, Trantham used his first responder training to perform several preliminary tests and determined the man could be having a stroke.
Harris EMS transported the man to Harris Regional Hospital, where it was determined that he had suffered a stroke.
The stroke caused a blood clot in his aorta, but the man was found before the blood clot ruptured. He was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville.
“This is just another example of the good our officers do for our citizens,” Police Chief Chris Hatton said. “I’m not surprised. I see this from our officers a lot.”