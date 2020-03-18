Jackson Community School honored law enforcement on March 5 during the second annual appreciation luncheon. Jackson Community School Foods II class prepared and served the meal. “JCS implemented the annual appreciation luncheon to thank the officers of Jackson County,” Principal Angela Lunsford said. “The officers make our school environment better because they are an integral part of our support system.” From left, JCS seniors Tommy Farmer and Laci Hoyle; officers Tyson Crawford, Mark Leamon, Dewight McMahan and Rick Buchanan; Principal Angela Lunsford; officers Samantha Tomeck, Avery Brown, Rico Stephens, Scotty Holder, Ridge Parris, Bull Watson, Superintendent Kim Elliott, JCS School Resource Officer Rollie James; JCS seniors Danielle Hutchison, Josie Smoker and Shawn Shive.
