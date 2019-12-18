By Jonah Lossiah and Scott McKie
Cherokee One Feather
The man charged with disabling the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians computer network appeared in Cherokee Tribal Court last Wednesday for a detention hearing.
Benjamin Cody Long, 36, has been charged with felony tampering with public records and felony obstructing government functions. Judge Thomas Cochran ordered Long held without bond until his next court date on April 8.
Long, an employee of the tribe’s Information Technology department, stands accused of Dec. 7 hacking into the tribal computer network. He installed ransomware, a type of malicious software designed to deny access to a computer system or data until a ransom is paid.
The court heard that supervisors suspended Long before the attack. He had been “counseled on multiple occasions by his supervisor” for “having a bad attitude,” Bill Travitz, the EBCI IT director, told the court.
Travitz said Long had just been suspended without leave on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 5, as advised by EBCI Human Resources and should not have had access to the computer system.
Following his suspension, IT made the decision to disable Long’s account. However, an administrative account was used to unlock Long’s account on the morning of the incident, Travitz said. Only three people had access to that ‘servadmin’ account: Anthony Brown, Josh Oliver and Long. Brown was called in to help resolve the issue at 7 a.m., after the attack had begun, and Oliver followed later that morning.
Whoever encrypted the tribal server with ransomware most likely had detailed knowledge of the servers, Travitz said. Timestamps showed that the hacker quickly pinpointed each host server, and that it would have been extremely difficult to do so without having previous knowledge of the servers.
Travitz confirmed that Long had knowledge of the vulnerabilities of the tribal server and access to any backups.
The tribe is working with Homeland Security and the FBI Cyber Division, and they have “tier one” support, for basic issues, for the time being, he said.
The second witness was Atreyu Queen, the manager of the EBCI Public Safety Communications Center. He told the court the network going down had a direct impact on their services, especially 911 dispatch. Due to the shutdown, they could not use their Computer Assisted Dispatch system, and therefore were having difficulty supporting officers in the field.
They could not track the locations of callers, and relied on the caller knowing their exact location. Queen said there was a Dec. 8 vehicle accident in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Due to the network issues, they received 13 calls and were delayed approximately 10-15 minutes.
The defendant’s father, Robert Long, was called by defense attorney Brent Smith.
Robert Long said that he would be willing to accept custody of his son in the event of his release before the next court hearings. He would eliminate the use of all technological devices in his residence in that case, and that he would accept probation officers to check on the defendant.
The tribal prosecutors had no questions for Robert Long.
No more witnesses were called.
Prosecutor Cody White gave the tribe’s position, saying that the tribe was “completely exposed” and “cannot afford to release” Ben Long.
Smith said he did not believe there has been a thorough investigation, and suggested the court consider posting bond in similar range to that of the state.
Judge Cochran said the evidence presented by the tribe was strong, and the damage to the tribe had been “immense and unprecedented.”
Cochran ruled that Long would be detained without bond, and that the next court hearing will be on Wednesday, April 8.