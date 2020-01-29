Radburn Schutters of the Sylva Public Works Department on Tuesday installs the solar panel that will illuminate a new crosswalk sign on West Main Street. Located in front of The Sylva Herald building, the sign is to warn drivers about the crosswalk near Evalina Street, which will be moved from the east side of the intersection to the west side. The lighted signs cost about $2,600 each, Public Works Director Jake Scott said. The crew hoped to get four signs installed that day, he said. Crosswalk safety has been an ongoing issue for Sylva, and the town’s 2020-21 budget included an undetermined amount of funding for crosswalk improvements.