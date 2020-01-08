THE JACKSON COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL is hosting the Glaze It FUN(d)raiser from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in room 150 of the Bardo Arts Center on the Western Carolina campus. Cost is $15 per ceramics piece: a choice of plate, bowl or coffee mug. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Contact Jackson County Arts Council at 507-9820 for more information.
THE JACKSON COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY will hold a prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday. Local and statewide candidates will attend and there will be worship after breakfast. The event is at party headquarters, 52 Front St., Dillsboro.
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY will host a gathering of the Canada, River and Caney Fork precincts at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Tuckasegee VFW building on N.C. 107. All Democratic Party candidates have been invited, and there will be refreshments.
THE JACKSON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY is offering e-services support for all those who have new devices, received a present of an e-reader or just want some help accessing Library resources. The times are 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. each Tuesday in January. Call the Library at 586-2016 to make an appointment.
SUMMIT CHARTER SCHOOL is enrolling K-11 for the 2020-21 school year. Summit is a tuition-free public charter school in Cashiers. Tours will include the new high school building and the Summit Center, which features a gym and new classrooms for music and art education. Open house starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday. For more information or to RSVP, call 743-5755 or email mhudson@summitschool.org.
THE INDIAN EDUCATION PARENT COMMITTEE meets at 3:45 p.m. Monday at Smokey Mountain Elementary School. The committee’s purpose is to provide information for Indian federal grant and Indian education policies and procedures. For more information, contact Angie Dills at 586-2311, ext. 1954.
BALSAM MOUNTAIN TRUST will host a free public program from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, about birds that stay in the area during the winter. Learn about special adaptations that allow even small songbirds to survive frigid temperatures. Registration required by Wednesday, Jan. 14. To register, email or call Education Director Jen Knight at jknight@bmtrust.org or 631-1061.