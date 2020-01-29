I am writing to thank Jackson County’s residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children around the world. The generosity of Jackson County and the Western North Carolina Area Team enabled us to collect over 18,900 gift-filled shoeboxes – over 1,800 from Jackson County – for Operation Christmas Child, a project of international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. U.S. and international efforts, including Germany, Australia, Canada, U.K., and other sending countries, resulted in shoebox gifts for 10.5 million children around the world.
June Trull, WNC Area Coordinator,
Operation Christmas Child