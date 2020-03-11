By Dave Russell
The Sylva Police Department is always on the lookout for speeders and other traffic scofflaws, but in February they swarmed the town’s surface roads in search of offenders.
Here are the numbers:
• Driving while intoxicated – 4
• DWI under 21 – 1
• Seat belt violation – 1.
• Speeding – 6.
• Felony arrests – 26.
• Driving while license revoked – 18.
• Drug charges – 25.
• Other criminal – 22.
• Uninsured motorists – 7.
• Reckless driving – 8.
• Wanted persons – 24.
• Other violations – 79.
The department also issued 135 warnings and participated in one not-so-high-speed chase. They conducted four drivers license checkpoints.
“Those were just small things, us and maybe the sheriff’s office on secondary roads,” Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton said. “We didn’t have the BATMobile (Breath Alcohol Testing vehicle) or anything out. It was just check the license and tag and send you on your way.”
March has arrived, but the SPD isn’t letting up, he said.
“We’re still doing it, really, we just don’t bring people in just to focus only on traffic enforcement instead of calls for service,” he said. “We had officers where all they had to do was work traffic violations. We can’t always afford to do that, but I’d say we’ll do it again soon. We got lots of really good feedback.”
Hatton thinks he can tell a difference in traffic.
“I don’t know if that is because that’s what I want to see, I might see a little bit of bias there,” he said. “I don’t see as many incidents of bad driving as I did before. I do think traffic on Mill Street has slowed down.”
The traffic radar trailer on N.C. 107, which flashes blue lights, has helped slow southbound traffic, he said.
Another traffic trailer, which flashes “SLOW DOWN,” led to a DWI arrest on Mill Street, Hatton said.
“Sgt. (Jamie) Hyatt was following a car she suspected of having a drunk driver and when it passed that sign, the driver locked it up and almost came to a total stop,” he said. “Jamie was like, ‘OK, this is an impaired driver’ and she made the traffic stop.”