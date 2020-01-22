It is my pleasure to announce that the Sylva Police Department has new badges. These badges are part of a greater image upgrade for our department.
When I took over as chief of police, an updated image is one of the topics that quickly came up. Our officers believed that a new chief taking the reins would make for a great time to make a change like this.
The badge is the most recognizable symbol of our profession. To many, it may not seem like much on the surface. After all, a badge is only a piece of metal that’s affixed to our uniforms. But for law enforcement officers the badge is a great source of pride. To me, it’s the most meaningful piece of the uniform, and it’s an inspiration for those men and women who go out and work hard to protect and serve their communities every day. Our badge is a symbol of our dedication, hard work and a commitment to the community we serve.
When we began the project of creating a new badge for the Sylva Police Department, we had no idea what it would look like when it was complete. We did know that Sylva is unlike any other town, and we wanted our badges to reflect the beauty and tradition of our town. We wanted the badges on our chests to be something that would make all Sylva citizens proud. The badges we had before were not custom to Sylva. They were probably the most commonly used design by law enforcement in America. We wanted our new badge to be like Sylva, one-of-a-kind.
Several officers jumped in with suggestions and eventually we had a concept for what it should look like. We contacted a police badge design company called Symbol Arts and they took it from there.
The new badge features a very detailed image of our Jackson County Library, which was our old courthouse. We chose this building because it’s beautiful and we believe it represents the people of Sylva best.
I recently had coffee with a community group and decided to give the group a sneak peak of our new badge. Joan Parks said, “The new badge is so beautiful and using the library is so appropriate since it is the most well known landmark in Sylva, it really showcases our great city.”
My favorite response at the table was from Betsy Swift. She gasped, covered her mouth, looked at me and said “This is us.”
She said she loves the badge design and believes it is a fitting symbol for our town. Swift went on to say, “The courthouse is not only our most recognized local landmark, it’s the library – and the day it opened after the renovation, I remember thinking ‘I am so proud to live in a community that could pull this off!’”
Our officers’ badges are all identical in design, but not in color. All patrol officers, patrol sergeants and detectives will wear a badge that is both silver and gold, while our lieutenants and up, will wear all gold badges. This is common practice in law enforcement for command level officers to wear all gold badges. The officer’s rank will be displayed at the top of the badge.
I am so happy with the way these new badges turned out. I see our new police badges as a visual and symbolic tribute to this wonderful and beautiful little town. The Sylva Police Department will soon be releasing our new shoulder patch and police vehicle design.
Hatton is chief of the Sylva Police Department.