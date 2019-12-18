By Beth Lawrence
Illegal drug dealers in the state could now face charges if the person to whom they sell drugs dies of an overdose.
The “Death by Distribution” act went onto effect on Dec. 1. It allows dealers to be charged with what amounts to murder if they are found to have sold drugs to an overdose victim.
District Attorney Ashley Welch was a member of the committee that drafted the bill. She also testified before the legislature about the need for the law.
“I worked the case of a young woman who died in Haywood County,” Welch said. “I prosecuted the man who sold her fentanyl and got a second-degree murder conviction. That is incredibly rare. I think that had to do with me being asked to serve on the committee.”
The case Welch alludes to is that of 20-year-old Danielle Ashe, who overdosed on fentanyl the same day she was released from the Balsam Center after detoxing from heroin. James Dotson, 36, accepted an Alford plea which, in essence, states that he did not admit guilt, but recognized there was enough evidence to convict him if the case went to trial. Dotson was sentenced to 25-31 years in prison.
Language in House Bill 474 states that the law is enacted in an effort “to encourage effective intervention” that will make illegal drug dealers answerable for actions that play a part in the death of another.
Under the law, dealers could face two charges. The first is death by distribution. To qualify for the charge a person would have to “sell at least one” controlled substance that causes the user to die and that the sale could be linked to the user’s death. The dealer does not have to make the sale with malicious intent.
“This law will be helpful because it takes out malice,” Welch said.
Previously the onus was on the prosecution to prove malice in drug related deaths.
Under the aggravated death by distribution charge, the same criteria as the previous charge apply, but aggravated circumstances can be added if the dealer has a previous conviction for manufacturing, selling or delivering or trafficking within the previous seven years excluding periods of incarceration.
Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton is glad to have the measure in place.
“It’s another law and another option for situations that involve illegal drug sales and death cases that are the product of illegal drug sales,” Hatton said.
Welch believes the law will add to the prosecutors’ office caseload but at the same time will make their job easier.
“It will make it easier to hold people accountable, particularly with this heroin-fentanyl mix that is killing people left and right,” she said. “In the end, it will be worth the extra work.”
The law applies to a list of substances both legal and illegal, including opium and opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and synthetic opioids like tramadol and fentanyl. The list also includes medications typically used to treat issues like depression and seizures like Klonopin, Valium and Xanax and weight loss drugs like Adi-pex.
Welch and Hatton disagree on how easy it will be to prove that a particular dealer is responsible for an overdose.
“That would be a tough element to meet,” Hatton said. “I’m not saying it can’t be done. It certainly can. When you start talking about a charge as serious as murder, you’re going to have to have concrete evidence to get a conviction for something like that.”
Having prosecuted the Dotson case, Welch sees it differently.
“We can use witnesses, text messages, cell phone records to trace who they got it from,” she said. “A lot of times you will have witnesses to the actual sale and delivery of the drug.”
Welch used each of those measures to bring the case against Dotson.
The two agree that the law may not be much of a deterrent to dealers.
Welch hopes that potential dealers will at least be aware that there are stronger consequences for their actions now.
Hatton is slightly optimistic.
“They’re looking at making money; they’re not really caring about how it’s going to affect the person that’s buying the drugs from them,” he said. “I hope it does. Who knows? Maybe there’ll be at least one drug dealer who thinks maybe the risk is too high for them.”
The death by distribution charge carries a Class C felony designation. The aggravated description raises the designation to a Class 2B felony, the equivalent of second-degree murder.
A Class C felony carries a penalty of up to 19 1/2 years in North Carolina. A Class B2 carries a maximum of 40 1/3 years.
The law exempts physicians and pharmacists under a Good Samaritan clause.