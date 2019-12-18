THE JACKSON COUNTY NAACP December Membership Meeting begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church. At 11 a.m. President Enrique Gomez will speak on “The State of the Branch.” The public is welcome. Afterward all are asked to contribute to a potluck lunch in the fellowship hall.
JACKSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE facilities will be closed on Wednesday for the Christmas Day holiday and will reopen normal business hours Thursday.
THE JACKSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT will be hosting the Run in 2020 5K Run, Walk, and Fun Run on Jan. 1. Participants under 12 will receive a ribbon for participating in the half mile Fun Run, beginning about 11:45 a.m. Long sleeved shirts are guaranteed to the first 100 to register for the 5K. Pre-registration ($20) will be accepted until Dec. 29 and race day registration ($25) will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Recreation Center in Cullowhee. The race begins at 11 a.m. Call Jenifer Pressley at 293-3053, ext. 7, or e-mail jeniferpressley@jacksonnc.org. Online registration can be found at www.racingtoes.com/2019-events.