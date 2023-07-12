At 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 5, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian will present “The Way We Speak with the World,” a film and concert event celebrating the Cherokee language.
Held at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center at Cherokee Central Schools, the community-centered event is open to the public and free of charge; free tickets can be secured via Eventbrite by searching on “The Way We Speak.”
The event kicks off on Friday, Aug. 4, with a screening of “Dadiwonisi/We Will Speak,” a feature-length documentary collaboration chronicling the efforts of Cherokee activists, artists and educators fighting to save the Cherokee language. A Q&A with members of the film’s production team will follow the screening.
On Saturday, Aug. 5, attendees will be treated to a Cherokee language concert featuring Cherokee Nation musicians who contributed to the groundbreaking 2022 compilation album Anvdvnelisgi. Artists will perform their original songs, with genres ranging from folk to metal to hip-hop, reggae, and beyond.
Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma counts only 2,000 living fluent speakers among its 380,000 tribal citizens, while North Carolina’s Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians estimates that 152 of its 16,800 enrolled members fluently speak the language. Forced assimilation at Indian boarding schools, where speaking Cherokee was forbidden, is a recent memory. But citizens persisted: elders who held language close have shared their knowledge with their successors, and with the development of adult language programs and immersive language schools for children – like the EBCI’s own New Kituwah Academy – generations are uniting to ensure that Cherokee language thrives.
“Through oral traditions, our Cherokee culture has been able to survive for millions of years,” said Shennelle Feather, education program manager at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian. “This event is honoring our language through film and music – two modern ways of sharing stories – and proves that we are still using oral history to teach the world and remind ourselves that we are still here. That our language is not dead, it is living, it is and can evolve just like the people who speak it and have spoken it since time immemorial.
“This event is for our at-large Cherokee community from North Carolina to Oklahoma and will happen in the original homelands – not just for our people, but for all the beings that yearn to hear the language that is originally theirs,” Feather said.