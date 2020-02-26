By Dan Brown
Thomas Glenn Palmer Jr., accused of killing his stepfather, Tim Norris, in 2016 still sits in the Jackson County Detention Center awaiting trial.
Four years have passed since the early morning of Feb. 2, 2016 when Norris was gunned down in his home as he slept, allegedly by Palmer.
Palmer has been waiting in a Jackson County jail for nearly two years after being extradited from Georgia in April 2018 to answer murder charges in the slaying.
Palmer was extradited from Georgia to North Carolina on April 3, 2018 and has been in custody, without bond, at the Detention Center awaiting trial since then.
The process of building a case will take time, Assistant District Attorney Chris Matheson said.
“You want to be sure you get things right, you want to be fair,” she said. “We had to wait two years and jump through lots of hoops to get him up here. Now, we’re in the process of building our case.”
The family of Tim Norris wants to see justice served, especially younger brother David Norris.
“The whole family is very frustrated with what is going on with everything being held up,” Norris said via email. “Every excuse the defense can think of using they are doing just that. Anything they can do to put a trial off they are doing just that. They are wanting to let everyone in the world forget about how horrific it was and how much of a monster it would take to do this to anyone.”
Norris said it was shameful the court system has allowed these things to be drawn out.
“The family members of the deceased are the only ones that are dealing with the pain of losing a son, or brother, or an uncle or cousin, husband or best friend,” he said. “The lawyers lost nothing, they are only gaining in this whole thing they are prolonging. It happens all across America every day.”
Palmer, now 39, is accused of shooting Norris several times in the chest and abdomen with a 9mm handgun in the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2016.
Norris’ wife, Tammy, discovered her husband in bed upon returning to their Panorama Trail home from working the night shift at Highlands-Cashiers Hospital. The 911 call was dispatched at 7:34 a.m. according to reports.
Prior to being extradited, Palmer was serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2015 to armed robbery of a gas station in Coffee County, Georgia. Palmer has also served time in Georgia from March 2003 to May 2004 for second-degree burglary and criminal damage, and from April 2005 to August 2007 for possession of methamphetamine.
In addition to first-degree murder, Palmer is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case.
Attorneys Bill Jones and Tony Dalton, Palmer’s defense team, most recently requested ballistics test on the murder weapon.
According to court order documents signed by Superior Court Judge Brad Letts on Dec. 20, there were 13 9mm shell casings found at Tim Norris’ Panorama Trail address, 14 9mm shell casings found at Palmer’s Tignall, Georgia home and 20 9mm shell casings found at the home of Palmer’s father.
While no specific time has been set for the ballistics testing of the shell casings, the testing must be completed by April 3, according to the court order.
Norris’ brother understands the legal system must take its time, but he feels so much time is spent accommodating the accused, he wants to know, what about the victim’s family?
“It’s just a sad day when Tim’s widow still lives without having justice for her former husband, and my mom and dad have to live everyday with knowing after four years there is still no justice for their deceased son,” Norris said.
Attempts to reach Dalton and Jones for comment were unsuccessful by press time.