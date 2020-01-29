The Evergreen Foundation recently awarded Webster Enterprises with grant funding for the installation of a dual fuel heat pump. “We are appreciative of the Evergreen Foundation for their long-time support. The addition has allowed us to increase training opportunities and realize growth in our medical sewing operations. Both are vital in the continuation of our mission of providing job training skills and job opportunities for individuals with disabilities or disadvantages,” said Joe Rigdon, CEO. For more information about the services and programs offered by Webster Enterprises, call 586-8981 or drop by for a visit at 140 Little Savannah Road, Sylva.