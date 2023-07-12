By Beth Lawrence
The U.S. Department of Justice released an update on investigations into the riots that halted a joint session of Congress certifying 2020 elections and placed elected representatives, staff and law enforcement in peril.
In the 30 months since the attack on the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI have charged 1,069 people who were among those who descended on the Capitol. Those charged are from nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
“The investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continues to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale,” the DOJ report said. “The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane.”
Charges include felonies and misdemeanors ranging from assault to seditious conspiracy.
Two Western North Carolina men were also charged.
Easton Lewis Cantwell, 36, of Sylva pleaded guilty to obstructing, impeding, or interfering with law enforcement officers during the commission of civil disorder in March 2022. In December, he was sentenced to five months in prison with 36 months’ probation following his release and ordered to pay $2,000 restitution.
In June, Alan Michael St. Onge, 35, of Brevard was arrested for felony civil disorder and misdemeanor entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.
The DOJ reports that 140 members of law enforcement were attacked that day including 80 Capitol officers and 60 Metropolitan officers.
Some 350 people have been charged as a result of those assaults, including 110 who are alleged to have used a “deadly or dangerous weapon” to wound officers.
Eleven people were arrested for assaults on members of the press including destroying equipment.
Sixty-one people faced charges stemming from destroying government property, and nearly 50 were charged for stealing government property.
Almost a third of those arrested faced charges related to stopping the certification of election results.
“The FBI continues to seek the public’s help in identifying approximately 323 individuals believed to have committed violent acts on Capitol grounds,” the DOJ said.
One suspect still at large, Johnathan Daniel Pollock, has ties to North Carolina and Tennessee.
“Pollock is believed to have friends and family throughout central and north Florida, as well as in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas,” the DOJ said. “He is a welder and ironworker, by trade, and may be working in this, or similar construction jobs.”
Pollock is a white male with brown hair and eyes, weighing 160 pounds and standing 5’10” tall.
To view video of the attackers for which the FBI is asking assistance, visit fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence. To submit tips, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.