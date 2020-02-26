By Dave Russell
Sylva Police Officer Jacob Waldroup’s first vehicle stop would be a memorable one. Still in training with Sgt. Daniel Reid riding along, the Ford Fusion he wanted to pull over Saturday afternoon for speeding ran from him.
Chaz Brogan Worley, 24, sped by the Sylva police car traveling south on N.C. 107 near the Hot Spot, Sylva Police Chief Chris Hatton said.
Waldroup tried to catch up and saw Worley driving recklessly. He turned on his lights and siren and began the chase. Worley turned into the Walmart entrance and did a U-turn at the traffic island. Back on N.C. 107, Worley headed south again, swerving through traffic.
He then turned onto Webster Road and into the Ingles parking lot, where he did another U-turn and headed back to N.C. 107 and turned toward Cullowhee.
Worley turned right onto Old Settlement Road, reaching the highest speed of the chase – about 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Worley made a right onto Webster Road and made another right onto South River Road, blowing through a stop sign at N.C. 107, made a right and traveled through traffic to Old Cullowhee Road, where he made a left.
He turned right onto Monteith Gap Road and left onto South Painter Road, a dead end. Worley turned right onto Sterling Drive at Mountain Meadow Apartments.
He finally stopped on the left side of the road. Waldroup and Reid got him on the ground and handcuffed him, Hatton said.
The officers smelled marijuana. Inside the car and found just less than half an ounce inside a red Solo cup. A pipe in the shape of a saxophone and some illegal fireworks were also in the car.
Worley faces charges of felony flee to elude, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor reckless driving, speeding and misdemeanor possession of illegal pyrotechnics.
Taken to the Jackson County Justice Center, Worley was processed and released on a $3,500 unsecured bond, Hatton said.