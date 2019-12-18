The Sylva Herald offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24 and 25, for the Christmas holidays.
Early deadlines will be in effect for a Thursday, Dec. 26 edition. All news submissions and classified advertising must be received by 3 p.m. today (Thursday). The deadline for display advertising and obituaries is noon Friday.
The Herald will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday. Deadlines for the Thursday, Jan. 2, edition also will be early. Classified advertising and news must be received by 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. The deadline for display advertising and obituaries is noon, Monday, Dec. 30.
The Herald staff wishes all our readers a safe and happy holiday season.