The Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985 and Sylva’s Hook, Line and Drinker Festival made the list for 2020.
Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on the websites Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room. Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000.
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosts the fourth annual Hook, Line and Drinker Festival from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Bridge Park Pavilion.
The festival features fly fishing guides and fishing industry vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, music by the Carolina Soul Band, clean water, outdoor activity and wildlife advocates, and WNC craft beer vendors.
Jackson County is the home of the Western North Carolina Fly Fishing Trail and the North Carolina Trout Capital. The WNC Fly Fishing Trail features 15 fishing spots ranging from the northern end of the county to the southern end along the Tuckaseigee River. Jackson County is stocked with more trout than any other county in the state and is home to the largest recorded rainbow trout caught in North Carolina.
New for 2020, the festival will introduce a festival brew created by Innovation Brewing. Proceeds from each pint sold will benefit the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s continued operation of the festival.
For more information, visit the festival website at www.hooklinedrinkerfest.com, call the organizers at 586-2155 or visit the Festival’s Facebook page.