By Beth Lawrence
Commissioners gave the go ahead Tuesday for completion of a new animal shelter.
County Manager Don Adams presented to commissioners a tentative agreement with architects McMillian Pazden Smith at a planning meeting on Jan. 14. The board voted 4-0, with Commissioner Mickey Luker absent, this week to approve the terms of the contract.
The last organizational steps are expected to take about eight months before bids can be received.
“This is a 30-week process; this really throws us now at about August as far as opening bids somewhere approximately July or August,” Adams told the board at the planning meeting.
The agreement calls for a budget of $3 million allotted to the animal shelter building, $500,000 in construction costs and site work and a $1,235,995 construction budget for remaining site work at the rest of the Green Energy Park. The total amount of the project comes to $5,400,000.
The board voted 3-1 in December to approve $5,390,000 in funding for the project with Commissioner Boyce Deitz voting against and Commissioner Mickey Luker absent.
Deitz said he approves of having a resource to rescue animals, but believes the cost of the project is exorbitant.
The next step is to complete the design and construction documents. Documents will include project drawings and information for permit review and construction.
The project also includes wayfinding signs to point the way to the park and shelter.
Also spelled out in the contract is a meeting schedule for future updates between the architectural firm and the county.
Part of the process, such as site testing, has been completed, Adams said.
“We’ve already done some of our borings and so forth,” he said. “We’ve still got to do the boundary survey.”
Commissioner Gayle Woody expressed concern over environmental issues that have impacted the county in the last year.
“As far as your environmental site assessment, and I know this is on your radar, Don,” Woody said. “I would just like to emphasize that the Tuckaseigee River is right there, and after what’s happened in Cullowhee, I hope that we’re conscious of being good stewards of runoff and potential erosion issues.”
Adams said he was “very aware” of the issue. Included in the contract is an erosion control and grading plan that will be bid out to a contractor who is responsible for following it. The endeavor is treated like a state project as far as erosion control and inspection. The county cannot inspect itself, but can see that the work is done correctly.
“That doesn’t mean I can’t utilize the services of (Erosion Control officer) Steve Beasley to look at the erosion control plan and go out there and help us, as the owner, ensure that things are installed properly,” Adams said.
The next step, completing the design, is expected to take six weeks. After design completion, the architects expect to need four weeks to create an updated cost estimate. Twelve weeks is designated to finalize construction documents. Review and permitting is expected to take four weeks. The final step before construction is to send the project out for bids. The contract allows four weeks for that step.
The road to this juncture has been long and convoluted. The idea of a new animal shelter was discussed for years before the current board began to address the issue in earnest.
Most involved agreed a shelter was needed but could not come to a consensus on the design, the location or the cost.
Adams and interested organizations held two meetings in July discussing what the shelter should look like and the goals it should accomplish. Adams reported results to the board in August.
In September, MPS lead architect Cary Perkins presented plans for the center’s layout and functions.
McMillan Pazden Smith was chosen for the project in early 2019 after a request for qualifications process for planning and design services, Adams said. Nine firms from five states expressed interest in the project; four applied.
The full contract can be viewed on the county’s website by clicking the government and commissioners meeting agenda tabs.