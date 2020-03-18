Jackson County Board of Commissioners has appointed an acting county manager due to a medical emergency.
The Board appointed County Attorney Heather Baker as acting manager temporarily filling the position held by Don Adams.
Adams suffered a “cardiac event” on Monday, Board Chair Brian McMahan said.
Adams underwent a “successful” triple bypass surgery at Mission Hospital in Asheville.
McMahan said Adams is “stable in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery.”
McMahan requested that the county keep Adams and his family in their thoughts and prayers.
Adams, 48, has been county manager for almost four years.
Baker has served as county attorney since Oct. 1, 2015.
She is well versed in all county affairs having sat in on every commissioners meeting in addition to conducting day to day business.