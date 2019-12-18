By Dave Russell
The expansion of Sylva’s collective back yard – Pinnacle Park – sees one deal done, one to go.
A complicated deal involving multiple agencies worked its way through the red tape in September to bring recreation and hunting on 470 acres known as the Shut-In Creek property.
The closing on another 441 acres, the Blackrock tract, could happen before Christmas, according to Bill Holman, state director of the Conservation Fund.
“We’re still working with the state to get that property conveyed to the town of Sylva, and I am certainly hoping it happens this month,” he said.
The Conservation Fund would sell the Blackrock property to the town of Sylva and the state would hold the deed of conservation easement, he said.
Franklin-based Mainspring Conservation Trust has served as a facilitator for the sale and will monitor the conservation easement to ensure the rules are followed, said Jordan Smith, land conservation director for Mainspring.
Town and county leaders voted in February to put money towards purchasing the Blackrock tract, which borders the north side of Pinnacle Park and extends downslope towards U.S. 19, Wolfetown Road.
Preservation of the 441-acre Blackrock tract would be the largest conservation project on the northern side of the Plott Balsams since 2007, when officials established Pinnacle Park.
Safeguarding this ridgeline not only adds another almost 500 acres to the 1,100-acre Pinnacle Park, but it also saves from development the highest remaining privately owned property in the Plott Balsams, Pinnacle Bald.
The Clean Water Management Trust Fund awarded in November 2018 a $1 million grant for the project. Local governments contributed $500,000 ($250,000 from each the county and town). The Conservation Fund raised $584,000 in private donations. The property was purchased from America’s HomePlace, a custom home-building company headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.
The agreement between the town and county allows for “the most flexible use of the property,” including “non-commercial hunting, non-commercial fishing, hiking, walking, non-motorized biking, scientific study, animal/plant observation, nature and environmental education, historic tours, photography and any other purposes consistent with these accepted uses.”
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ Tribal Council approved in February the purchase of 470.79 acres of land in the Western Plott Balsam mountains adjacent to the Blackrock parcel.
Known as the Shut-in Creek tract, it was owned by America’s HomePlace before purchase by the Mainspring Conservation Trust, N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund, The Conservation Fund, EBCI, Sylva and Jackson County.
The closing for the Shut-in Creek property was a little more complicated, Holman said.
The Conservation Fund sold the property to Mainspring Conservation Trust and then Mainspring sold the property to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
The property is subject to a state conservation easement and will allow for the same uses as the Blackrock tract, he said.
When the closing is final, Holman hopes for an event to mark it.
“That will be up to the town and the Eastern Band, but I think both are interested in having some kind of public event to tell the story and answer questions and talk about future plans,” he said.