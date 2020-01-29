By Elizabeth Anne Brown
Asheville Citizen-Times
Waynesville Police say a Sylva man stabbed and killed a woman and then took his own life Jan. 21
Robert Brian King, 43, of Camden Place, allegedly murdered Cynthia Lynn Smith, 38, at her home on Long Street in Waynesville.
The two had been in a romantic relationship and Smith was four months pregnant with King’s child, Interim Police Chief Brian Beck told the Asheville Citizen Times.
Surveillance cameras from a neighbor’s house captured footage of King as he “murdered Smith and then intentionally took his own life” the morning of Jan. 21, a press release said.
King used a knife to kill Smith and later himself, Beck confirmed.
“The family had already found (out) the gender of the child last week, had already named the child,” Beck said. According to the release, they planned to name her Riley Quinn Smith.
Smith was a lead teacher at Kid Connection Child Development Center, according to family and Facebook posts.
“She had broke up with him about a month or so ago and moved back in with my mom, away from him,” Smith’s uncle Steve Goodson wrote in a heartfelt Facebook post about the loss of his niece. “She was fearful of him, but he was sneaky and never done anything bad enough to have the authorities involved.”
Police were unable to find any prior reports of domestic violence or a restraining order against King, Beck said.
“This was definitely premeditated,” Beck said. “He laid in wait for her.”
“If someone is acting erratic, things they are saying not adding up, if they are angry, saying crazy things etc. try to get help, try to get them help,” Goodson wrote. “The reason I’m posting this is that MAYBE it could help someone else, maybe could save someone’s life.”