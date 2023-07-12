By Beth Lawrence
According to some pundits, Airbnb is struggling, but you wouldn’t know that looking at Jackson County’s numbers.
The short-term vacation rental company may have struggles rooted in any number of causes depending upon whom you ask. Some analysts say the company is under performing, Airbnb says differently. Analysts from Nerd Wallet and Business Insider cite several problems facing the company.
One problem is that the company is doing well while hosts are facing low booking numbers because some markets, such as Charlotte or San Francisco, have become glutted with short term rentals giving travelers a wealth of options. In that scenario, the company wins while some hosts lose. Others claim commercial rental companies have moved in on the market pushing out the small businessperson just as they have with long-term rentals.
Whatever the reason, the impact has not manifested itself in Jackson County. Tourism numbers are still strong, and Airbnb rentals are still clicking along.
“For FY 22-23 we received $519,259.04 in occupancy taxes from Airbnb, representing $12,981,476 in Airbnb sales,” said Nick Breedlove, Jackson County Tourism Authority director. “So, for the most recent fiscal year, our Airbnb sales increased approximately 12.72 percent over the prior fiscal year. It’s our highest collection since Airbnb began remitting to us.”
In 2019-20 the county collected $169,673 in occupancy taxes from Airbnb rentals. For 2020-21 that number was $424,487, and in 2021-22 it was $460,666.
The total number of short-term rental units in the county as of May is 1,251 up from 706 in May 2020. That number includes the other well-known vacation rental company VRBO but does not account for other companies and independent owners.
“Overall, as it relates to all vacation rentals, for FY 22-23, our annual tax collections from all STR sources, including independently owned rentals, amounts to $1,372,309.16, representing $34,307,729 in short term rental sales,” Breedlove said.
For 2021-22, total tax revenue from all short-term rentals was $1,443,412 amounting to $36,085,319 in annual sales.
While tourism and short term rentals are doing well on the whole, what has slipped in the county is VRBO numbers and hotel occupancy.
In fiscal year 2022-23 the county brought in $396,643 in taxes from a total of $9,916,067 in VRBO sales. The prior year that number was $489,607 in taxes from $12,240,175 in rentals.
Though hotel sales have decreased, they did not fall as much as Breedlove and the Tourism and Development Authority thought they might, given tougher economic times for the average traveler. Though lower, hotel occupancy rates are close to prior seasons.
“Given the overall economy, I think we are faring well and maintaining our market share. We budgeted this current fiscal year, starting July 1, 2023, conservatively estimating a 10 percent decline across the board, recognizing the impact likely won’t be as significant, but our board wanted to ensure we allocate resources appropriately should we see fluctuations,” Breedlove said. “With worldwide travel reopening in earnest this year, travelers have more options and are traveling farther from home. We are seeing strong travel demand this summer and hope it impacts our small businesses positively.”