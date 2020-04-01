On March 24, Jackson County Public Schools accepted these employee recommendations:
At Cullowhee Valley Elementary School, Doug Baily, activity bus driver; Fairview Elementary School, Kim Caudle, Nancy Crawford, Vyanne Fisher, Amanda Fouts, Tori Golden, Sarah Hendershot, Jeri Hensley, Paige Speir, Julie Thompson, Wendy Howell, Morag Miller, Bekah Mulligan and Tyler Mulligan, after-school tutors, Brittany Payne after-school tutor and substitute bus and activity bus driver; Smoky Mountain High School, Sherri Deckard, receptionist, Anna Stokes, activity bus driver; Blue Ridge Early College, Greg Hall, band tutor, Jase Peels, tutor; BREC and Blue Ridge School, Stephanie Wilson, part-time custodian.
Accepted an employee resignation: FES, Chrysan Hart, PE safety assistant and custodian.
Accepted an employee retirement: BRS, Michelle White, EC teacher.
Accepted these staff, non-staff and returning coach recommendations: BREC, Brittany Elkins, assistant coach varsity girls soccer, Tim Mayse, head coach men’s varsity golf, Jim Mull, head coach middle school baseball, Kevin Phillips, assistant coach middle school baseball, Nick Pressler, head coach varsity girls soccer; SMHS, Michael Hopkins, volunteer assistant coach softball.
Approved a special request to rescind a leave of absence: FES, Alicia Brown, teacher.