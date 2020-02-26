A federal grand jury sitting in Charlotte on Feb. 20 returned a criminal bill of indictment charging Shannon White, 42, with distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death, said Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
White is an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and resident of the Cherokee Indian Reservation, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
White appeared in federal court Monday, following her arrest by the DEA and the Swain County Sheriff’s Office.
The criminal bill of indictment alleges that on Jan. 28, 2019, White did knowingly distribute a mixture or substance containing fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, which resulted in the death of a victim identified in the indictment only as J.F.
White had her initial appearance Monday in Asheville before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carleton Metcalf. The offense charged carries a mandatory minimum term of 20 years imprisonment, a maximum term of life imprisonment and a $1,000,000 fine.
Last month, U.S. Attorney Murray was joined by the U.S. Attorneys for the Middle and Eastern Districts of North Carolina and the District of South Carolina, in calling on Congress to issue a permanent ban on fentanyl and its analogues. Congress passed a 15-month extension on DEA’s existing ban on all variants of fentanyl, which President Donald Trump signed into law on Feb. 6. The current extension expires on May 6, 2021.