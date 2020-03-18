THE SYLVA ART + DESIGN COMMITTEE will present “Nature Through a Child’s Eye,’’ an eco-themed art show featuring the artwork of children and young adults inspired by or relating to nature and the environment, on April 4 from 2-5 p.m. in Viva Arts Studio, 456 W. Main St. in downtown Sylva. Proceeds from the sale of artwork will go to Sylva Community Garden and Sylva Art + Design Committee.