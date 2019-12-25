By Beth Lawrence
Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted to approve funds for new voting machines needed by the Board of Elections to come into compliance with state standards.
Darlene Fox, finance director, presented a budget ordinance amendment for $700,000 to cover the cost of the machines. The number was $300,000 lower than the $1 million originally predicted by the BOE.
The BOE requested the money several years ago to finance a change mandated by the state.
“We’ve waited a long time for the state board to certify some suitable equipment,” BOE Chair Kirk Stephens told the board in an update earlier this month. “We, the full board, have been to a couple of different conferences where we had demonstrations and sample voting, opportunities to look at the various equipment even before it was certified.”
The need to replace the machines dates back to 2013 when the legislature mandated that voting machines produce a printed paper ballot.
Counties were given until September 2019 to replace their electronic voting machines that allowed voters to cast a vote and counted that vote within in the same machine with no traceable record of the vote.
“The reason that the state has decertified our old equipment is the conventional wisdom now is that the ballot marking process and the ballot tabulating process cannot be in the same machine,” Stephens said. “Those need to be two separate functions.”
The process of finding replacement equipment was slowed somewhat when the state dragged its feet certifying machines from which counties could choose. Systems approved this August were: Clear Ballot: ClearVote 1.4, Elections Systems & Software (ES&S): EVS 5.2.2.0 and Hart InterCivic: Verity Voting 2.2. All are already being used in other states.
Voters at the newly combined Sylva/Dillsboro combined precinct tested the new Express Vote System and DS200 ballot scanner in the November Sylva election.
Voters still mark their ballots electronically, but the machine now prints a paper ballot that can be read and tabulated by the scanner.
The new system also helped Jackson County remain Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, Elections Director Lisa Lovedahl said.
ADA compliant voting devices now allow voters to increase font sizes, change screen contrast, hear choices read aloud or use their own accessible device like a sip and puff aide in order to cast a ballot independently.
The ballots are kept locked in the scanner until there is a recount or an audit.
If a voter notices an issue with their ballot they will be allowed to cast another ballot up to three times, Stephens said.
The Board of Elections is waiting for the state to give Jackson County final approval to use the system.
Stephens says the machines are safe because they are tested before they are placed in polling stations, and ballot audits and other testing are conducted.
“I have confidence in the equipment and the process; I have confidence in the integrity of the process,” he said.
The BOE will be required to have the system in place and all training completed before early voting for the primaries begins on Feb. 13, Stephens said.