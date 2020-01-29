Residents now have a chance to provide input on what transportation projects they would like to see included in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s 10-Year transportation plan for 2023-2032.
DOT uses data and local input to determine which projects get funded in the 10-year plan based on a specific formula created by the Strategic Transportation Investments law.
A statewide public comment period to submit project ideas will be held through Feb. 28. During this period, the public can send project suggestions in a short, interactive survey found on the 2023-2032 STIP web page.
There will be open houses held at all the DOT highway division offices. People can visit an open house and provide input or speak to DOT staff about potential projects in a particular highway division.
The local drop-in dates are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 4-6, at the DOT Division 14 Office at 253 Webster Road. Contact Steve Williams at 586-2141 or sjwilliams@ncdot.gov for more information.
Residents who can’t attend the open house can still be part of the process by contacting staff in their highway division office during the comment period. For contact information, visit the DOT website at: https://apps.ncdot.gov/dot/directory/authenticated/ToC.aspx.
The comment period is not for maintenance-related projects such as patching potholes, resurfacing or ditches. DOT uses a different method to prioritize maintenance projects.
DOT highway division staff will also collect input from local transportation planning organizations and from its own staff as it puts together its list of potential projects. Project scores and a draft statewide mobility project list are expected to be released by March 2021.
There will be another public comment period regarding regional impact projects in spring 2021, with the same process taking place for division-level projects in fall 2021.
The 2023-2032 draft STIP will be released in February 2022, with approval by the Board of Transportation in the summer. Projects scheduled in the first six years are considered committed, while projects in the final four years of the draft 10-year plan will be re-evaluated again as part of the next STIP development process.
More information on the STIP development process can be found on the NCDOT STIP website.