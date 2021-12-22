By Dave Russell
TikTok, a video-sharing internet platform popular with youth, on Friday, Dec. 17, set off a wave of concern at public schools across the country when rumors of school shootings emerged.
At least two teens were arrested, though neither face charges from an actual shooting.
Jackson County Public Schools Superintendent Dana Ayers at 3:30 p.m. Friday issued a statement about the social media threat.
“Yesterday, all school district leaders received a statement from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction regarding threats on social media that reference school shootings and bombings at the national level on Dec. 17,” Ayers wrote. “While these social media threats do not reference any particular states or schools, they felt it necessary to share this information with schools in North Carolina to provide additional awareness during this period. Please know that there have been no direct threats to any school in Jackson County Public Schools.
“As a result and out of an abundance of caution, I worked closely with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, school principals and central office leadership to ensure our students and staff were safe and well-supported today. Each central office leader, myself included, began the day at schools. The Sheriff’s Office also provided additional law enforcement presence at our campuses throughout the day and will do so in the days to come.”
Ayers went on to “strongly encourage” families to closely monitor their children’s social media pages.
“This social media threat originated from a TikTok challenge and has been a source of much angst for families, students and school staff,” she wrote. “These challenges are unacceptable and potentially dangerous.
“I will continue to collaborate with law enforcement to keep our schools safe and inviting. Thank you parents and families for also collaborating by frequently checking social media and alerting appropriate officials if threats are identified. We will do the same!”
In a Monday interview, Deputy Superintendent Jake Buchanan echoed Ayers’ call for parental scrutiny.
“We encourage parents to be engaged with and closely monitor their children’s social media accounts, but TikTok is especially concerning in regards to kids’ safety,” he said. “Across the district we had a small number of parents choose to keep their kids at home on Friday. In speaking with all four of our high schools on Friday it seems it did not have a noticeable impact on exams.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office provided additional coverage for the schools for Monday and Tuesday, the last day of classes before winter break.
The videos encouraging these acts of sociopathic behavior are called “TikTok challenges.”
The first was the “devious lick” challenge in September that saw kids vandalizing and stealing things like toilet paper rolls and soap dispensers from school bathrooms.
A purported list emerged of these challenges. In October, participants were urged to “smack a staff member.” News reports indicate some students did.
November was “kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school.” December involved flashing of one’s private parts.
“Jab a breast” is set for January, “Mess up school signs” for February and “Make a mess in the courtyard or cafeteria” for March.