ALL JACKSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITIES will be closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday.
THE N.C. WILDLIFE RESOURCES COMMISSION has initiated rulemaking in the following areas:
• Dog Training and Field Trials.
• Totally Disabled License Eligibility.
• Records (Taxidermists).
• Wildlife Conservation Land Program.
The public comment period will be open through June 1. Additional information can be found at ncwildlife.org/Proposed-Regulations or email to regulations@ncwildlife.org.
THE TOWN OF SYLVA has resumed brush and metal collections. Residents may see delays in normal response times due to added volume.
THE SYLVA TOWN BOARD AND JACKSON COUNTY PLANNING BOARD have canceled their meeting set for today (Thursday).
THE JACKSON COUNTY SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT has mulch for sale at $10 per loader bucket scoop (2.5yd3). The mulch is double ground. The Transfer Station is located at 1172 Mineral Springs Drive, Sylva, and the hours of operation are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. until noon. Call the transfer station for more information at 586-7577.
THE JACKSON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY will remain closed through April 30. All due dates for library materials have automatically been extended again, to May 15, and there will be no overdue fines while the library is closed. Visit www.fontanalib.org for information and resources that are still available. Public WiFi extends around the perimeter of the building.