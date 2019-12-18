By Beth Lawrence
In November, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a wide-ranging bill changing the way child abuse and child sexual abuse are reported and giving victims more recourse to go after abusers.
Senate Bill 199 became effective on Dec. 1. Among other items in the bill is language that redefines mandatory reporting of suspected child abuse.
Previously it was a misdemeanor offense not to report suspected abuse to the department of social services. Not reporting is still a misdemeanor, but anyone over 18 is now required to report their suspicions to law enforcement, whether that abuse is at the hands of a parent or some other person.
Paige Gilliland is a senior forensic interviewer at Adults Working and Advocating for Kids’ Empowerment. She has often encountered people during training sessions on recognizing and reporting signs of abuse who say they didn’t know they had an obligation to report.
“They also were not aware of the fact that a suspicion is all that’s needed,” she said. “So a lot of times when we talk to people they’ll say, ‘Well, I didn’t have any proof. I didn’t have any evidence. I didn’t want to ruin somebody’s life over something I was just suspicious of.”
Despite the requirement to report, Gilliland has seen cases where children fell through gaps in the system. For that reason, she says education of the law is crucial to making sure no child stays in a dangerous or detrimental situation.
“We have had cases where the child did tell their mom multiple times before or even someone at a school and it wasn’t reported properly,” she said. “So they did suffer abuse after they told someone because they didn’t do the right thing and come forward and report it,”
Under the past system, abuse was reported to DSS, and it was up to DSS to interpret whether there was a need to report to law enforcement. The old way left it up to the social worker to interpret criminal law and whether or not someone should be charged. Gilliland thinks the new requirement lightens the burden on DSS and will be another safety net for abused children.
Another gap filled by the updated law is the limitations of what cases DSS could investigate. DSS is only required to investigate caretaker issues. In the case of a child being hurt by anyone else, DSS is not required to investigate.
Gilliland uses the example of a child being abused by an uncle who does not live in the home. When the parents learn of the problem, they take action to keep the child away.
“DSS doesn’t really get involved in that case because the parents are not a problem,” she said. “So they would screen that out and send it to law enforcement.”
She believes the new version could also be applied to parents who know and do not report that their child is being abused by someone else.
The parent may reason that they are protecting the child by keeping the problem out of the court system and that testifying might re-traumatize the child.
“Even if you are protective of your child, it’s still your responsibility to report to law enforcement,” Gilliland said. “Which I feel is very important because you’re not only protecting your child, you’re protecting other children because most perpetrators don’t just have one victim.”
The bill was approved without opposition in the Legislature passing the 50-member Senate by a vote of 49-0 and the 120-member House of Representatives by 108-0.
The rewritten law reads, “Any person 18 years of age or older who knows or should have reasonably known that a juvenile has been or is the victim of a violent offense, sexual offense, or misdemeanor child abuse… shall immediately report the case of that juvenile to the appropriate local law enforcement agency in the county where the juvenile resides … include information as is known to the person making it, including the name, address, and age of the juvenile; the name and address of the juvenile’s parent, guardian, custodian, or caretaker; the name, address, and age of the person who committed the offense against the juvenile; the location where the offense was committed; the names and ages of other juveniles present or in danger; the present whereabouts of the juvenile, if not at the home address; the nature and extent of any injury or condition resulting from the offense or abuse; and any other information which the person making the report believes might be helpful …”
Gilliland hopes that the new requirement will lead to less cases going unreported and to children being protected and getting the help they need to recover.
“Throughout the Children’s Advocacy Centers community we’ve felt like this is a huge win for victims,” Gilliland said.
The bill also expanded the statute of limitations for misdemeanor crimes against children, which could apply to nearly all child abuse charges, Gilliland said.
Statutes of limitations were also expanded for sexual abuse victims to pursue civil cases against their abusers.
A victim now has until age 28 to bring a civil case against a perpetrator for sexual abuse that occurred when the victim was under 18 years old.
Victims also have two years after the date of a felony sexual criminal conviction to file a civil action.