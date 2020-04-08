To stop the spread of coronavirus, the N.C. Division of Prisons stopped accepting offenders from county jails and dramatically reduced the transfers of offenders within the prisons for the next 14 days, beginning Tuesday, April 7.
“We must deny this virus the opportunity to spread,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of prisons. “It has gotten into three of our prisons, and we must contain it there to the greatest degree possible. This is imperative for the health and safety of our staff and the men and women who are in our care.”
Over the past week, seven offenders have tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, at three different prisons – Johnston, Caledonia and Neuse correctional institutions. Over the weekend, face masks were distributed to all staff and offenders at those prisons.
This new modified operations plan, which is supported by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, is in effect a “stay at home order” for the vast majority of the 34,400 offenders in the state prison system from April 7 to April 21, at which point the plan will be reexamined.