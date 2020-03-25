By Dave Russell
A Sylva man was killed last Tuesday when his moped struck a truck southbound on U.S. 23/441.
Riscardo Reyes Rodriguez, 40, of Sylva, merged right into a turn lane at about 7:30 p.m. to make a turn onto Cabe Road, N.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Rocky Deitz said.
“He swerved out of the turn lane and back into the road and hit a truck,” Deitz said.
The Highway Patrol, Savannah Fire Department and Harris EMS responded to the scene.
The Mountain Area Medical Airlift (MAMA) helicopter was called and landed in the northbound lanes of U.S. 23/441 at the accident site. Rodriguez was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville and was in intensive care for several days before he died, Deitz said.
The truck involved was a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by Peter Morrison Jr., 43, also of Sylva.
Traffic was backed up for about an hour and a half. No charges were filed against Morrison.