By Dave Russell
Sylva’s town board is today (Thursday) expected to re-appoint David Noland to another term on the ABC Board.
At the June 7 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners reappointed Noland to serve an additional three-year term on the ABC Board, expiring June 30, 2026.
He was also voted to an additional one-year term as Chair of the ABC Board, expiring June 30, 2024. Nolan was first appointed to the chair position in 2020.
ABC Board budget
Looking at the ABC board’s data, the Jackson County ABC stores sold about $7.6 million worth of liquor and mixed beverages.
Gross profit after cost of the goods was almost $4 million. The county was set to receive $240,000 from the sales and the town $160,000, but the Board was able to double those contributions again this year.
A percentage of the funds go to law enforcement, the county receiving $16,000 and Sylva getting $10,650. Another $55,000 went to alcohol education. Salaries and benefits came to $369,000.
Budget message
The ABC Board presented its 2023-24 budget message to town leaders last week. The message was intended for board review only.
The message, signed by ABC Finance Officer Debi Choi, follows:
Jackson County ABC Board budget has been prepared in accordance with G.S. 188-102, Financial Operations of Local Boards.
• There have been minimal changes to the budget over prior fiscal year.
• The board operates two stores. The board owns Store #1 (Sylva) and has a Lease/Mortgage on Store #2 (Cashiers).
• The ABC Board currently has eight full time employees and one part-time employee.
• The board offers all full-time employees health insurance and retirement and paid time off as a benefits package. The board pays all health insurance premiums in full.
• The board has voted a 7 percent cost of living pay increase for all employees.
• The board has voted to continue the additional distributions for county and town contributions of $400,000. The contribution will be split 60/40 as in previous distributions with 60 percent to the county and 40 percent to the town. The distributions will be paid out quarterly with regular distributions.
This budget has been prepared utilizing and analyzing data from fiscal year 22/23.
How liquor got here
The history of local ABC store shared profits dates to 1967, when town officials scheduled a Sylva-only referendum on alcohol sales.
At that time, town officials voluntarily agreed to divide, in equal portions, all of its future liquor-sale profits with Jackson County.
This many years later, the exact reasons are unknown.
Sharing makes sense, though, when weighed against the potential, in the 1960s, for strong political opposition in a then dry county. Additionally, state lawmakers might have balked at enabling legislation for a local liquor vote if the request was footnoted with town-and-county bickering.
Voters approved a town liquor store nearly two to one, and out of 600 eligible voters, 492 cast votes.
Three months later, an ABC store opened in East Sylva Shopping Center at the same location as today. For the first time since the late 1800s, when liquor was sold in Jackson County at distilleries licensed by the federal government after the Civil War, liquor was lawfully available through the local market.