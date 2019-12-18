Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host a Holiday Homecoming at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center on Saturday. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a traditional Appalachian Christmas through hands-on crafts and activities from 10 a.m. until noon and an old-time musical jam session from 1-3 p.m. “Holiday Homecoming is about getting together, enjoying community and reflecting on a shared past,” Park Ranger Michael Smith said. “We welcome everyone to join us for this special annual event.”
The visitor center will be decorated for the holiday season, including an exhibit on Christmas in the mountains. Attendees can enjoy hot apple cider and cookies served on the porch with a fire in the fireplace. The Oconaluftee Visitor Center is located on Newfound Gap Road, two miles north of Cherokee. For more information call the visitor center at 497-1904. All activities are free and open to the public. Generous support of this event is provided by the Friends of the Smokies and Great Smoky Mountains Association.