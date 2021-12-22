By Beth Lawrence
A few Jackson County residents are about to receive some extra protection thanks to the recently passed state budget.
“Thanks to Gov. (Roy) Cooper and the N.C. General Assembly making conservation a priority in the recent budget bill, the North Carolina Land and Water Fund was able to fund a lot of exciting projects across the state, including several in Jackson County,” said Will Summer, NCLWF interim director.
Over $60 million will be spent statewide on conservation efforts to add lands to wildlife habitats, protect waterways and expand lands for public recreation. Those efforts will also protect some threatened and endangered species across North Carolina, including in Jackson County.
The money will safeguard 51,478 acres statewide, including 48,619 acres that will be dedicated to recreational opportunities such as hiking, hunting and boating. Nearly 10,000 acres of land in public parks will benefit from the grants.
Approximately $2 million will be spent on three projects in Jackson County resulting in new or added protections for over 4,000 acres of land, including views from Balsam Gap on the Blue Ridge Parkway, 93 acres of property next to Pinnacle Park which will be slated for public use in the future, and 247 acres near Panthertown Valley.
“That will hopefully be only the first phase of more conservation to follow in that area.” Summer said.
Eighteen projects are dedicated to repair or upgrade 33 miles of streams, rivers and estuaries. Two projects will examine new techniques for managing stormwater such as identifying “wetlands capable of mitigating flooding… (and) reducing sediment pollution to recreation areas of the French Broad River,” according to a press release from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Money will be spent in Haywood and Jackson County to enhance waterways where sport fishing occurs, a big tourist attraction for Jackson and surrounding counties.
Local waterways receiving attention are the headwater streams of Cabin Creek, Queen Camp Creek, Dark Ridge Creek, Robinson Creek and Dills Creek, Summer said.
Twelve planning projects will identify “key” ways to maintain and conserve water quality in watersheds from the mountains to the coast.
Approximately 200 species of rare plants, animals and natural areas will receive added protections. That number includes 71 plants and animals listed as threatened or endangered.
In Western North Carolina endangered animals and plants include southern pygmy salamanders, yellow-bellied sapsuckers and purple fringeless orchids.
More than $34 million will be spent in rural or economically distressed counties such as Jackson and surrounding counties.
“Perhaps what many will find most valuable is simply protecting more of the natural beauty for which Jackson County is known and makes it a destination for anglers, hikers, boaters and all other outdoor enthusiasts,” Summer said. “We are grateful to our partners at Mainspring Conservation Trust and The Conservation Fund for making these projects a reality.”