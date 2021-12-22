By Dave Russell
At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Education voted unanimously to extend the system-wide mask mandate until at least the Jan. 25 board meeting.
North Carolina law mandates that school boards must revisit and vote on mask policy at each monthly meeting.
As she did at the Nov. 16 board meeting, Superintendent Dana Ayers gave a slide presentation.
“Cumulatively, we have had 384 student cases of COVID since we began collecting data on Aug. 10,” she said. “We’ve had a total of 50 staff cases since we started collecting data on Aug. 10.”
Jackson was listed as a high transmission county, she said.
“In Jackson County Public Schools, our numbers do not reflect what our county looks like,” she said.
Every month, the North Carolina School Board Association disseminates a map showing mask policies in the state.
“The state is changing,” she said. “We’re seeing a shift. Just in the last week and a half a lot of our western region folks have met in their board meetings and they are making some changes or staying the course.”
Ayers ran through what other Western counties are doing as far as masking students and staff:
Henderson County is going optional Jan. 1; Yancey is already optional; Polk is under a mask mandate until their number drops below 5 percent in the county; Haywood has a stop/slow/go, which means it varies according to county numbers; Madison is mandatory, Macon is optional; Swain is mandatory, and Asheville is mandatory.
“We will be going into Christmas break, but we need a vote to decide what we will do from this point forward until our next meeting,” she said. “Tonight’s meeting is early in December and our next meeting does not occur until Jan. 25, so there is a six-week timespan and the Christmas break.”
She threw the issue out to the board for discussion.
“I personally think that we should keep the mandate on until Jan. 25 just to see what happens during Christmas break and we see how many kids actually get vaccinated,” Board Chair Ali Laird-Large said.
All the board members agreed.
“While it has not been a drastic increase, we have seen an increase in cases from our November meeting prior to Thanksgiving to this meeting, so I agree with Ali in thinking that we need to keep the mask mandate at least until the January meeting to see what the numbers look like at that time,” Abigail Clayton said.
“I feel the same way,” Elizabeth Cooper said.
“I agree,” Margaret McRae said over the phone.
A motion was made to keep the mandatory mask policy in place and approved unanimously.
At the board meeting on Nov. 16, Ayers relaxed the mask mandate for indoor athletic extracurricular activities after school. The board also re-opened the doors for mask-wearing visitors to the schools.