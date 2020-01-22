By Jim Buchanan
As the dust settles on an era marked by mergers, consolidations and shuttering of facilities in the medical field across Western North Carolina, Harris Regional Hospital has emerged stronger than ever and is looking toward growth and enhanced services in 2020, Steve Heatherly, Harris CEO, told The Sylva Herald in an interview last week.
An updated cancer center is expected to open later this year; new providers are joining staff; women’s and children’s services will expand, as will complex cardiac care; and Harris primary care services are expected to grow across western counties.
“As we made our way through 2019, we did things like adding another cardiologist, physician assistant and nurse practitioner in cardiology,” Heatherly said. “We had the first cardiac intervention in the history of this hospital. We added two orthopedic providers to help expand access to orthopedic care, and just implemented a fast access element to the ortho practice where we can get folks in to see a provider in a really quick time frame. We just started two new nurse practitioners in Franklin and two family practice physicians will join Franklin and added a nurse practitioner in Swain. Taken all together, looking into 2020 we’re going to see expanded access to care, and new providers joining staff.”
A new general surgeon specializing in breast surgery is expected to arrive in the summer, and Harris is in the process of adding some plastic surgery components to “round out everything in regard to having full access to a full spectrum of cancer services,” Heatherly said.
The cancer center expansion has been 15 years in the making and is scheduled to be completed in August or September with the replacement of the linear accelerator with state-of-the-art equipment. The technology currently limits the number of people who can be served.
Heatherly said the new technology means being able to “get the right dose of treatment to the right location with as little tissue damage as possible,” and means more people can come to Sylva for treatment as opposed to having to repeatedly drive two hours at a minimum for treatment.
With closures and contraction of services at other facilities, Harris remains the last facility standing from Jackson west that offers labor and delivery services. With a growing client base spread over a larger geographic area, Heatherly says the new challenge for Harris is “trying to figure out how to get prenatal services closer to people, all the care leading up to delivery. It’s really a hardship for people to have to drive an hour-and-a-half for services. We’re exploring telehealth to provide better prenatal care closer to home.”
He said due to travel distances and a lack of primary care, Harris sees some patients showing up to deliver a baby who maybe haven’t seen a doctor before and are therefore at increased risk, Heatherly said.
“The obstetrics closures around the region are a really notable change over the last five years; people shut their doors for good on that service line,” Heatherly said. “The Harris expansion demonstrates a profound example of changes in response that resonates across the region. We’re excited to be responding and helping the community overcome that contraction of service.
“We’re looking at ways we can expand access to care and become more of a destination for rural counties,” he said, “especially because with some hospitals around us out of necessity rationing services.” Sylva is becoming more and more of a destination for not just delivery services but health care services of all kinds.
He pointed to the recent opening of a physical therapy rehabilitation clinic in Robbinsville.
“We had to expand after the first month,” Heatherly said, “as we were overwhelmed with demand.”
Heatherly says the model for delivering healthcare is undergoing a transformation.
“In primary care in particular, we are seeing the rise of nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants constituting what may be the majority of outpatient access points in our service area,” he said. “The model was three or four PAs working with a nurse practitioner; now we’re seeing one physician with two to five nurse practitioners, we’re seeing that proliferate. Drive around Sylva and you’ll see multiple nurse practitioner locations with a physician supporting them.
“The saying goes that physicians take care of patients, and hospitals provide services to physicians so they can do that,” he added. “The physician is being increasingly replaced with non-physician providers.”
Providing those services can be linked to an array of partnerships in the community.
“That’s the reality of a hospital in a rural community, working hand in glove with a lot of community partners,” he said.
He pointed to relationships with Western Carolina University and Southwestern Community College, noting the sponsorship of nurse practitioners at WCU who then work at Harris.
“Three have gone through the program, and more will be put through it,” Heatherly said. “Those three touch thousands of lives in the community as health care providers; we wanted to create a mechanism where those people can be working here in our community.
“The Student Apprentice Nurse Program at SCC has a similar philosophy, and we expect to be doing that on an ongoing basis for years to come, having local people trained locally to work locally after they’re finished,” he said.
Heatherly said SCC has been blessed with such strong growth that it couldn’t accommodate the number of students entering the health care field, and that the new health sciences building will be a “game changer” for the institution and community.