By Dave Russell
The Tuckaseigee Water and Sewer Authority Board of Directors announced last Wednesday that Daniel Manring was offered, and accepted, the permanent position of executive director.
Manring’s roots run deep in Jackson County.
He graduated Smoky Mountain High School in 1998, and earned a B.S. degree from Western Carolina University in construction management, with a minor in business administration.
Most recently he has been employed at Lofquist & Associates, Inc. as a project manager and civil technician for 11 years.
“We’re a civil engineering firm, so we handle water, sewer, storm water systems, site layout, basically anything outside of a building that falls under civil engineering,” Manring said.
In that role, Manring has worked closely with TWSA, making him familiar with all of Jackson County Code Enforcement and county staff, he said.
“Most of our work has been in Jackson County my entire career,” he said. “The job that keeps being brought up in regards to me working with TWSA is the Rhodes Cove rehabilitation project above Kel-Save several years ago.”
Over 130 residences had their inadequate or aging sewer systems replaced at that time, he said.
He serves on WCU’s Construction Industry Advisory Board, and SCC’s Civil Engineering and Geomatics Advisory Board. Manring holds a safety certification through OSHA, and an environmental documentation certification through NCDEQ.
“I feel like my professional development over the last few years is geared for this job,” he said. “It’s one that you wear lots of hats and they are all hats I am comfortable wearing. I want to be the longest-serving director TWSA has ever had.”
Manring acknowledges that TWSA has a negative image among some in the community.
“TWSA get a lot of attention with regards to how they can be a hurdle,” he said. “Some see TWSA as a necessary evil. What the community does not realize is how great of a service TWSA provides to their current customers. I really think this community should be proud of the work TWSA does. Educating the community on the people of TWSA and the work they do is one way of improving that image.”
Manring knows the players in the N.C. Department of Transportation’s R-5600 plan that will reconfigure N.C. 107 and U.S. Business 23.
“I’ve not talked to them through the eyes of TWSA yet, but I’m excited about the timing of it becauseI get the chance while it’s still in the planning stages to be involved from the start,” he said. “I know a lot of the business owners, too, just being local. Hopefully, it will be easier for the DOT or those being relocated to talk to me, because it’s not just a community, it’s my community.”
Manring and his wife, Becky, have two children, Ava, 10, and Maverick, 5. They live in Cullowhee.
“Daniel’s background in construction management, including infrastructure were strong points,” TWSA Board Chair Tracy Rodes said. “His investment in the community, and familiarity with many of TWSA’s active projects and upcoming projects were also to his credit. His commitment to the quality and reliability of TWSA’s water and sewer service, and to the long-term financial viability of the authority were big considerations.”
On a personal note, Rodes said she was impressed with his ability to listen to the input of others in a respectful manner, and also with his willingness to read, learn and attend training to acquire knowledge and skills.
“He is comfortable with following policies, procedures, is detail oriented and communicates well both verbally and in writing,” she said.
TWSA received 12 applications for the position, Rodes said.
The TWSA board viewed the applications and ranked them to get the top six, then a personnel subcommittee narrowed it down to two applicants, and brought those names back to the full board.
After a tour and introduction to department heads, the agency conducted background checks, and checked references before coming to a unanimous decision.
“My goal was to have a new director named within five months of Dan Harbaugh’s resignation, and I am happy that was achieved,” she said.
Manring’s salary is $92,500 with health insurance benefits included, Rodes said.