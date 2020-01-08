70 years ago - Jan. 12, 1950
• A rabies outbreak threatened the county after a “mad dog” ran loose and bit several people in Tuckasegee. It was feared other animals in the area were also infected.
• Forms for making applications for prisoner of war claims were set to be available in Sylva after Jan. 10. An Act of Congress provided payments of $1 per day for military personnel who were POWs in any theatre of war and to certain civilian prisoners of the Japanese.
• The Merchants Association of Sylva voted to close stores in the town on Wednesday afternoons starting Feb. 1 and continuing through November.
60 years ago - Jan. 7, 1960
• Bower’s offered items from razor blades to combs and coat hangers for 4 cents apiece in its “Notion Sale.”
• During the holidays the Western Carolina College Catamount men’s team participated in the WCC Holiday Tournament, Camp LeJeune Tournament and The Spindale Invitational Tournament.
• Dunn & Bradstreet listed 164 businesses in Jackson County.
50 years ago - Jan. 8, 1970
• A New Year’s fire at Krauss Oil Company caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. Suspicions at the time pointed to someone attempting to steal gas as the cause of the blaze.
• New Year’s Eve got out of hand in Sylva when a crowd shot fireworks and lobbed dynamite onto the roof of the trailer housing the Sylva Police Department – and which was occupied by five or six people, including Police Chief Clifford Seago. Later an attempt was made to place dynamite under the trailer. Police responded with tear gas, and during that incident Seago was shot just above the knee. Several arrests were made.
40 years ago - Jan. 10, 1980
• Freezing rain caused a spate of accidents on county roads, with 15 wrecks involving as many as four cars each.
• Consolidated Freightways of San Francisco, Calif., announced the acquisition of Cashiers Plastic Corporation by its subsidiary, Consolidated Metco of Portland, Ore.
• Motorola of Columbia, S.C. was approved to install a low-band VHF-FM radio system for Jackson County Schools.
30 years ago - Jan. 11, 1990
• Captain Linda L. Bray, who began her career at Western Carolina in the ROTC program, was recognized as the first female commander to lead U.S. soldiers under enemy attack in action in Panama.
• Issac Coe was appointed president of C.J. Harris Community Hospital.
• The Sylva Police Department moved to its new quarters, the renovated and remodeled town hall on Allen Street.
20 years ago - Jan. 6, 2000
• State Senator Dan Robinson of Cullowhee and state representative Phil Haire of Sylva filed for reelection.
• Western Carolina’s men’s basketball team snapped “the Chattanooga Jinx” – zero wins in 24 visits – with a 75-68 road win on the banks of the Tennessee River.
• The Smoky Mountain women kept their record perfect at 10-0 with an 82-45 victory over Blue Ridge.
10 years ago - Jan. 7, 2010
• During their first meeting as the new Jackson County Airport Authority, county commissioners who had appointed themselves to the JCAA gave the go-ahead to replace the airport’s failing lighting system.
• Jake Robinson matched his career-high with 25 points, including six of nine three-point shooting, helping Western Carolina (11-2) to an 87-76 non-conference men’s basketball victory over UNC-Asheville.
• The Smoky Mountain Mustangs (9-1), the state’s fourth-ranked 2-A men’s team, fell from the ranks of the unbeaten as North Buncombe pulled out a 65-62 victory. SM bounced back the following game for a 57-47 win over Erwin that was the 200th career victory for Coach Jimmy Cleaveland.