70 years ago - May 17, 1951
• Dean W.E. Bird of Western Carolina Teachers College addressed Sylva Central High School graduates at their commencement ceremony.
• 230 people participated in the Western Carolina Teachers College’s inaugural Folk Festival.
• Listeners could tune into radio station WHCC – 1400 on their dial to hear The Melody Five Quartet every Sunday from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
60 years ago - May 18, 1961
• A radioisotope laboratory was added to C. J. Harris Community Hospital.
• Voters in Sylva prepared to elect the new mayor and board. Dr. J.E. Oliver was running among those running for mayor.
50 years ago - May 20, 1971
• 100 Jackson County school children participated in the “Run for Fun” sponsored by Western Carolina University for children in grades 5-8.
• The 100th anniversary of the Liberty Baptist Church in Sylva was celebrated.
• Horace Morrow Jr. of Sylva caught a 22 ½-inch long native rainbow trout in the Chattooga River.
40 years ago - May 21, 1981
• A dog show for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 was held at the Jackson County Public Library, giving students a chance to show off their pets.
• Faculty rewards grants totaling $6,580 were awarded to seven Western Carolina University staff members.
• The music and art departments of Camp Laboratory School presented the operetta “Cinderella.”
30 years ago - May 16, 1991
• Frederick W. Harrison of Western Carolina University was presented the O. Max Gardner award by the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina.
• 51 volunteers in Jackson County covered 28 miles of road during the Spring Clean-up.
• The Roberson Rams erupted for seven runs in the second inning leading to a 12-2 baseball victory over Smoky Mountain.
20 years ago - May 17, 2001
• The Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame held its ninth annual induction ceremony.
• Southwestern Community College held graduation ceremonies for its first EMS class.
• Western Carolina’s Hunter Library’s Billy Schultz retired after serving 21 years. Born with Down syndrome, Billy was a beloved and inspirational member of the library staff.
10 years ago - May 19, 2011
• Furman University won two of three baseball games from Western Carolina.
• Jackson County presented high performance volleyball clinics that drew 24 girls.
• Western Carolina’s softball season came to an end with a 5-4 loss to Furman in the Southern Conference Tournament.