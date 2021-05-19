70 years ago - May 17, 1951

 

• Dean W.E. Bird of Western Carolina Teachers College addressed Sylva Central High School graduates at their commencement ceremony.

• 230 people participated in the Western Carolina Teachers College’s inaugural Folk Festival.

• Listeners could tune into radio station WHCC – 1400 on their dial to hear The Melody Five Quartet every Sunday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. 

 

60 years ago - May 18, 1961

 

• A radioisotope laboratory was added to C. J. Harris Community Hospital. 

• Voters in Sylva prepared to elect the new mayor and board. Dr. J.E. Oliver was running among those running for mayor. 

 

50 years ago - May 20, 1971

 

• 100 Jackson County school children participated in the “Run for Fun” sponsored by Western Carolina University for children in grades 5-8.

• The 100th anniversary of the Liberty Baptist Church in Sylva was celebrated.

• Horace Morrow Jr. of Sylva caught a 22 ½-inch long native rainbow trout in the Chattooga River.

 

40 years ago - May 21, 1981

 

• A dog show for boys and girls ages 4 to 14 was held at the Jackson County Public Library, giving students a chance to show off their pets.

• Faculty rewards grants totaling $6,580 were awarded to seven Western Carolina University staff members.

• The music and art departments of Camp Laboratory School presented the operetta “Cinderella.”

 

30 years ago - May 16, 1991

 

• Frederick W. Harrison of Western Carolina University was presented the O. Max Gardner award by the Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina.

• 51 volunteers in Jackson County covered 28 miles of road during the Spring Clean-up.

• The Roberson Rams erupted for seven runs in the second inning leading to a 12-2 baseball victory over Smoky Mountain.

 

20 years ago - May 17, 2001

 

• The Jackson County Athletic Hall of Fame held its ninth annual induction ceremony.

• Southwestern Community College held graduation ceremonies for its first EMS class.

• Western Carolina’s Hunter Library’s Billy Schultz retired after serving 21 years. Born with Down syndrome, Billy was a beloved and inspirational member of the library staff.

 

10 years ago - May 19, 2011

 

• Furman University won two of three baseball games from Western Carolina.

• Jackson County presented high performance volleyball clinics that drew 24 girls.

• Western Carolina’s softball season came to an end with a 5-4 loss to Furman in the Southern Conference Tournament.