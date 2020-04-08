70 years ago - April 6, 1950
• Dixie Home Supermarkets offered Lay’s Cloverleaf smoked hams for 49 cents a pound.
• The North Carolina Symphony Orchestra was scheduled to hold a concert at Western Carolina’s Hoey Auditorium.
• The combined choirs of Sylva Methodist and Cullowhee Methodist were set to present “The Crucifixion” on Easter Sunday at the Ritz Theatre.
60 years ago - April 14, 1960
• Grading of the football field at the new consolidated Sylva-Webster High School was nearly complete.
• The purchase of a new Sylva fire truck, specially designed to deal with steep mountain roads, was approved.
• A total of 1,710 persons received chest X-rays during the seven-day visit of a mobile X-ray unit in Sylva.
50 years ago - April 9, 1970
• The proposed corridor for a 5.4 mile section of N.C. 107 from Rolling Green to East LaPorte was discussed at a public hearing in Cullowhee.
• After losing four straight games to rainouts, Western Carolina’s Catamounts returned to action with wins over S.C. State and Appalachian State.
• Ensley’s Supermarket offered sirloin steaks for $1.09 per pound.
40 years ago - April 10, 1980
• Jackson commissioners OK’d a new medical plan for the county jail and the hiring of additional personnel to implement the program.
• Defenders and opponents of the U.S. Forest Service proposal to purchase the old Mead woodlands and Bonas Defeat tract laid out their cases in a public hearing.
• Jeff Cloud struck out 16 batters, one shy of his record of 17, as Cullowhee defeated Robbinsville in a 6-1 tilt on the diamond.
30 years ago - April 5, 1990
• Jonah Forrester was honored as the county’s oldest worker. Doing 3-days shifts for the U.S. Forest Service, Forrester said he planned to retire in 10 years, when he would turn 96.
• The N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that following a 10-1 season, Charles “Babe” Howell again stood as the state’s football career win leader with a 270-98-6 mark.
• The unemployment rate in Jackson dropped to 5.7 percent.
20 years ago - April 6, 2000
• Smoky Mountain’s baseball team moved to 11-2 with a 12-1 win over Pisgah. The game was called after four and a half innings due to the 10-run rule.
• First Citizens Bank offered a 16-month Certificate of Deposit with an annual percentage yield of 6.45 percent.
• Southwestern Community College was preparing to offer a new program on internet technology.
10 years ago - April 8, 2010
• The Jackson County Planning Board tabled a proposed amendment to the steep-slope ordinance that would allow ridgetop development.
• The 40-student Smoky Mountain High School Show Choir was set to participate in a Peak Performance National Festival Competition in New York City.
• Smoky Mountain junior center Jackson Simmons was named to the ncpreps.com all-state basketball second team.