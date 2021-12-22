By Beth Lawrence
The term Happy Holidays has been around since the 1800s. So, when exactly did it become a loaded term, and should Christians take umbrage with it? One local pastor says no.
“I grew up loving the song by Andy Williams, ‘Happy Holidays,”’ said Pastor Jeff Mathis, First Baptist Church of Sylva. “In my childhood, it was never framed as that was in opposition to a holiday celebrating Christ’s birth. Even as a child I knew that there were other holidays in December, and I certainly, as a Christian, never felt threatened by someone wishing me Happy Holidays.”
The term Happy Holidays actually has religious origins, according to The History Channel and other sources.
Holiday is derived from the Old English word haligdæg and later haliday, which means holy day. It came into common use in the 1500s.
Throughout the years, churches have continued to mark the aspects of faith and religious meaning around Christmas while others did not.
“First Baptist Church of Sylva, we are a Christian fellowship, so of course we are going to celebrate Christmas,” Mathis said. “We are clearly defined. We are a people of Jesus Christ. It’s absolutely natural for us to wish others Merry Christmas, particularly in a generic form. When other people wish us (Happy Holidays) that does not rankle us or me at all.”
Like many catchphrases, happy holidays started with advertising campaigns.
By the 1860s newspapers were using Happy Holidays and similar phrases in Christmas advertising. By the 1900s the phrase was everywhere from greeting cards to Christmas carols. The phrase also became synonymous for including Advent, the religious season leading up to celebrations of the birth of Christ and other non-Christian holidays taking place around the same time such as Hanukkah and Kwanza as well as non-Christians who chose to celebrate the secular portions of the holiday. Even then, the term was considered largely unoffensive.
Mathis believes the term should move back into the non-offensive zone and that more tolerance is needed.
“It makes good sense that Christians would wish one another Merry Christmas but that we would also understand that just as we wish each other Merry Christmas we’re also going to wish people a Happy New year, not that that in any way threatens the sanctity of Christmas for us. Those are just two different holidays,” Mathis said. “The church also acknowledges and celebrates secular holidays as well. Just as I would wish you a happy birthday ‒ it’s not my birthday; it’s your birthday ‒ I would tell my Jewish friends Happy Hanukkah.
I personally do not in any way find the reference Happy Holidays to be threatening to Christians or our identity.”
What changed?
As reported in the New York Times in a 2016 article, The book “The War on Christmas: How the Liberal Plot to Ban the Sacred Christian Holiday Is Worse Than You Thought” by radio host John Gibson and coverage of it by Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in 2005 ‒ and others since him ‒ framing the phrase and other actions such as inclusive decorations as a liberal attack on the religious aspects of Christmas changed the tone. (The Times noted a study by Fairleigh Dickinson University that found watching Fox News raised by 5 to 10 percent the likelihood someone would believe there’s a War on Christmas).
Since then, often fueled by talk radio and cable hosts, some factions have come to see any inclusion of other concurrent holidays and secular celebrations as an attempt to freeze out Christian celebrations and faith altogether.
Mathis understands Christians are concerned that secular observations will usurp the religious aspects of Christmas, but that concern should not lead them to un-Christlike behavior. When that happens, it can obscure the true message of Christmas and of Christian faith.
“I too am concerned when Christlike characteristics and attributes are lost whether it’s during the Advent and Christmas seasons or otherwise,” he said. “I think that’s much more threatening than the nomenclature. I think it’s misplaced energy. For Christians, our goal should be being Christlike in all things. That is definitely countercultural in our day and age. We’re so consumer driven with an emphasis on ourselves and what we want and what we wish that we can say we are celebrating Christmas all we want but looking as un-Christlike as we ever have.”
Railing against secular celebrations or how people are greeted loses the message of faith, and people looking for reasons to be offended and mounting “campaigns” about the issue are counterproductive, Mathis said, adding that Christians should not be offended that others observe Christmas differently, don’t observe it at all or celebrate other holidays.
“People of God are called to be good neighbors,” he said. “Being good neighbors means being respectful of our differences. In no way does it threaten me, or I think Christians, in the ways in which we describe the seasons. For me, what is most imperative is that we are Christlike in how we engage the world around us. Truly, that’s the best celebration of Christmas I can imagine for us.”