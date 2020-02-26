70 years ago - Feb. 23, 1950
• The Cullowhee High boys basketball team’s unbeaten season received its first blemish of the year when it dropped a 43-42 overtime decision to Mars Hill High.
• The Sylva Drive-In featured “Hold That Ghost,” featuring the comedy team of Abbott and Costello.
• Hollywood star John Martin, “King of the Keyboards,” was set to present a benefit concert for the Sylva High band.
60 years ago - Feb. 25, 1960
• 30-year-old Lacy Thornburg announced his candidacy for the N.C. House.
• In the middle of a snowstorm, local National Guardsmen were summoned to their posts as part of a readiness drill, “Operation Hornet’s Nest.”
• Sen. Sam Ervin wrote “I have never seen a civil rights bill of modern vintage which was either necessary or wise.”
50 years ago - Feb. 26, 1970
• Construction of the Jackson County Public Library Building on Main Street in Sylva was nearing completion.
• The Sylva Herald threw its backing behind President Richard Nixon’s proposal to lower the voting age to 18.
• Certificates of Deposit for a year or more, $500 minimum, were paying 7.5 percent interest at Wachovia Bank & Trust.
40 years ago - Feb. 28, 1980
• A blizzard-like snowstorm and high winds created widespread power outages across Jackson County.
• Low bids on general, plumbing, mechanical and electrical contracts for a 90,000 square foot addition to Western Carolina’s Hunter Library came in at a total of $4.28 million, well below the $5.24 million ceiling set by the N.C. General Assembly.
• Daniel Bryson and John Hamilton were named to the All-Smoky Mountain Conference basketball squad, and Gene McConnell was named SMC Coach of the Year.
30 years ago - Feb. 22, 1990
• Creeks and riverbanks overflowed across the county as nearly 5 inches of rail fell in a 24-hour period. Vehicles had to be moved from the Allison’s Inc. lot as Scotts Creek swelled to twice its normal size.
• Chas Mathis, Smoky Mountain High’s record-setting wide receiver, signed to play for the Western Carolina Catamounts.
20 years ago - Feb. 24, 2000
• Smoky Mountain’s Lady Mustangs took a 56-55 win over Enka to claim the Western Athletic Conference crown.
• John Amos, known for his roles in “Roots” and “Good Times,” was slated to bring his one-man show “Halley’s Comet” to WCU’s Hoey Auditorium.
• A truck loaded with 35,000 pounds of fruits, vegetables and frozen foods destined for area Taco Bell restaurants wrecked and flipped after blowing a front tire. The driver, who bounced along a guardrail for 400 feet before the vehicle flipped, was only slightly injured.
10 years ago - Feb. 25, 2010
• Library fund-raisers moved closer to their $1.6 million goal with a $50,000 donation in memory of Dr. and Mrs. Ben H. Battle Sr. The gift, made by the Battles’ son, Dr. Ben Battle Jr. of Franklin, was to be matched by money from the SECU Foundation challenge grant received in late summer, meaning the library fund was $100,000 closer as a result of Battle’s donation in honor of his parents, who were both career educators.
• After deliberating in closed session during a Feb. 18 meeting, Sylva board members expressed unanimous opposition to a request made for construction of a 195-foot cell phone tower on property adjacent to Andy Shaw Ford.
• Smoky Mountain High School Student Council members collected 352 pairs of shoes for Haiti’s earthquake victims.