70 years ago - July 9, 1953
• Jackson County Sheriff Griffin Middleton was slain in an ambush attack, marking the third county officer shot and killed in the line of duty since 1928.
• “The Desert Rats,” starring Richard Burton and James Mason, was lighting up the screen at the Ritz Theatre.
• The Herald carried an item noting the average American was living to the ripe old age of 77, 22 years longer than life expectancy at the turn of the century.
60 years ago - July 11, 1963
• A 190-mile extension of the Blue Ridge Parkway, terminating at a point near Marietta, Ga., was “highly recommended” in a report jointly prepared by the National Park and Forest Services.
• Men of Company C, 1st Battalion of the 120th Infantry, with units in Sylva and Waynesville, received a Superior rating in grading of the state’s National Guard units.
• Cope’s Feed Store Superette on Mill Street featured fresh local eggs at the price of three dozen for $1.
50 years ago - July 10, 1973
• The WNC wagon train rolled through Sylva with 21 wagons and around 150 horses.
• About 1,200 feet of rope was used to rescue an unconscious Clemson student from Whitewater Falls after he fell around 40 feet into a pool of water.
• Forest Hills Golf Course offered a round of 18 holes, with cart, for $15, and a round of nine holes with a pull cart for 75 cents.
40 years ago - July 14, 1983
• A 6’1” rabbit was spotted up and down Main Street promoting the Kudzu Players’ production of “Harvey.”
• Atari game cartridges were on sale at Eckerd Drugs in Sylva for $25.55.
• The Spencer Clark Trio were the headline performers for the final installment of the 1983 “Summer Evenings in Webster” series.
30 years ago - July 8, 1993
• The 36th annual WNC wagon train, comprised of about 60 wagons and dozens of horses, passed through Sylva and Dillsboro on its way to a July 4th celebration in Brevard.
• Taco Bell made a commitment to site a restaurant in Sylva, and a franchisee for Wendy’s was also reported to be looking for a place to set up shop here.
• Nearly 900 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of more than $2 million were removed by Sheriff’s officers at a site near Bear Lake.
20 years ago - July 9, 2003
• The Herald’s advertising staff picked up four awards in the N.C. Press Association’s Best Ad contest, paced by Margo Gray’s three individual awards.
• Area runner and Canary Coalition Advisory Board member Will Harlan was set to attempt a 71-mile run of the length of the Smokies along the Appalachian Trail to raise awareness of air pollution.
• The Mid-Atlantic Rodeo was set for two days of bronc riding, steer wrestling and more at the Cherokee Fairgrounds.
10 years ago - July 11, 2013
• A landslide occurred on Herron Branch Road, off Dicks Creek Road. The slide temporarily shut down the road, trapping some residents for a short time in their homes, and left behind a large debris field. Additionally, flood waters toppled a 50-ton crane into the Tuckaseigee River on Wayehutta Road.
• Jackson County Little League 12-under Softball All-Stars beat Franklin 10-0 in the District 5 5hampionship, sending the squad to Garner for state tournament play.
• The District 5 All-Star Big League baseball team, composed of mostly local players, won the state championship for the second consecutive year and qualified for the Southeast Regional Tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.