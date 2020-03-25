70 years ago - March 30, 1950
• Two prisoners from the Whittier prison camp detailed to a road crew working Locust Creek were shot when they tried to rush one of the guards. The two men, each shot in the abdomen, were recovering at C.J. Harris Hospital.
• Sylva and Sayles Bleachery of Asheville replaced Clearwater Finishing Company of Old Fort and Canton in the Western Carolina Industrial Baseball League.
• Buck’s Soda Shop of Cullowhee won the playoffs in Sylva City League basketball by defeating the defending champion, Boodleville, 30-24 in the Sylva High gymnasium.
60 years ago - March 24, 1960
• The Jackson County Little League Baseball Association announced plans to expand from four to six teams.
• Crews spent Thursday and Friday clearing Sylva streets of snow. It snowed again on Saturday.
• As the 1960 Census neared, speculation was rife whether Jackson County would top 20,000 residents for the first time.
50 years ago - March 26, 1970
• Apparent low bids of $7,845,920 on the Sylva Bypass project were opened by the State Highway Commission.
• State Representative Charles Taylor announced he would seek a third term in Raleigh. The Brevard Republican’s district included Jackson County.
• Sen. Sam Ervin raised concerns over “the unbelievable amount of hard-core pornography being disseminated” across the country.
40 years ago - March 27, 1980
• Contracts were let for the construction of a new Fire Department-Police Department building in Sylva.
• Representatives of a Raleigh engineering firm said soil at the Jackson County Airport might just be settling – or the site might be failing – after heavy rains triggered a slide that brought mud and logs down to a house below.
• John Carpenter’s “The Fog” was playing at the Ritz Theatre.
30 years ago - March 22, 1990
• Little damage was caused in the county despite more than 5 inches of rain falling over a 72-hour period.
• Plans were announced for a new dirt racetrack next to the Church of God Assembly Grounds in Whittier.
• Some 120 Smoky Mountain High students were set to present the musical production of “Lil’ Abner.”
20 years ago - March 23, 2000
• Property values in Jackson County climbed 58 percent from the county’s last valuation eight years prior.
• Hunters and hikers united in an effort to save Sugar Loaf from development.
• Jackson County Sheriff Jim Cruzan and Sylva Police Chief Jeff Jamison both pledged to increase efforts to ticket those littering county roadsides and waterways.
10 years ago - March 25, 2010
• Tuckaseigee Water and Sewer Authority officials approved payment of $325 to the town of Sylva for repairs to a blocked sewer line Sylva claimed was TWSA’s responsibility.
• A Sylva business owned by a Democratic candidate for sheriff was damaged by fire in an early morning blaze, and authorities believed the blaze was intentionally set.
• A new exhibit that focuses on the effort to preserve Judaculla Rock, an ancient petroglyph located in Caney Fork community, was on display at Western Carolina University’s Mountain Heritage Center. North Carolina’s largest petroglyph and an important cultural site for the Cherokee people, Judaculla Rock is a soapstone boulder on which hundreds of mysterious symbols were carved. The rock is located at a 15-acre site that once was a prehistoric Native American settlement, soapstone quarry and sacred place, said Trevor Jones, curator at the Mountain Heritage Center.