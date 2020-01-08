By Jim Buchanan
Ninety years ago this month, Sylva was abuzz with the news that “talkies” were coming to town. The front page of the Jackson County Journal led with the news that “Harry E. Buchanan, owner of the Lyric Theatre, is installing Vitaphone and Western Electric equipment throughout, making the Lyric on a parity with any picture theatre in the state.
Beginning with the midnight show at 12:01 a.m. next Monday morning, the Lyric will show all talking, singing and dancing pictures, giving the people of Sylva and the region access to as good productions and music as the theatre world affords. As the opening show, the management has chosen ‘The Follies of 1929,’ a Fox Movietone production of singing, talking and dancing, including bevies of pretty girls and a cast of over 200.”
That story ran on Jan. 16, 1930.
The real story started about three years earlier.
On Oct. 6, 1927, the Journal carried an article about the pending opening of the new theatre. The story touted the new Lyric as “modern in every respect. It will have a seating capacity for 400 people, will be equipped with new screens, new projecting machines, new open seats and an air conditioning system will be installed keeping the air cool in summer and warm during the winter months. …in keeping with the present policy of the Lyric, only the best films obtainable will be shown … Mr. Buchanan announces he will install a modern reproducer organ, giving the same musical effects as an orchestra and will give Sylva the best theatre west of Asheville. There will be a good stage and dressing room, providing for the showing of first-class vaudeville.”
A key part of that story revolves around the installation of an organ “giving the same musical effects as an orchestra.”
On Oct. 6, 1927 theaters across the land offered “silent movies,” a phrase that’s a bit inaccurate. To be sure, there was no sound coming from films themselves. But many theaters offered orchestras or an organist or pianist to play along with a film, sometimes from scripted music, sometimes through pure improvisation. At times there could be someone to narrate a film, or at least read out loud the intertitle cards, a helpful chore for moviegoers who were less than literate.
And so, on Oct. 6, 1927 the ownership of the Lyric touted the coming installation of an organ to keep up with the times.
The timing couldn’t have been more ironic for on literally the same day, Oct. 6, 1927, the first public presentation of “The Jazz Singer” – the first “talkie” film – was held.
And it killed the silent film era dead as a dodo. Organists, pianists, etc. were no longer necessary.
The move to “talkies” was rapid, and the production of silent films ended virtually overnight. “Talkies” killed off the careers of more than theatre organists; a number of actors and actresses couldn’t make the transition either. Most often that wasn’t because someone’s voice sounded awful, but instead because audiences turned up their noses at actors typecast as farmboys or cowboys who spoke for the first time and had British or German accents.
Like other theaters, the Lyric moved to adjust to sound.
But the Lyric had other interesting chapters in the town’s history. Here at the Herald we frequently hear of rumors of tunnels or caverns under the town.
The Lyric, it turns out, did. From the July 6, 1927 Jackson County Journal:
FIND ANCIENT
TUNNELS AT LYRIC THEATRE SITE
“Workmen excavating for the new Lyric Theatre building on Main street dug into what appears to be the remains of two ancient tunnels, or perhaps only one tunnel, the connection between the two having been filled in sometime during the centuries. One was from the east to west and the other north and south. In one Mr. John Sheppard, who is in charge of the excavating work, found a pine knot still in good state of preservation. The tunnels are from 12 to 15 feet under the surface of the ground, and are only large enough for a man to crawl into, though it is probable that they were much larger at one time, having gradually filled up leaving only the small space at the arched top. There has been much speculation as to how the tunnels were made and as to who made them – the Indians, the mound builders, or some race that preceded them upon the continent.”
As to who made them, speculation is all we have to this day.
As to the Lyric itself, it has marched down the decades in Sylva. Waynesville businessman J.E. Massie acquired it in 1937 and ran it until opening the modern new Ritz Theatre in 1942.
The Lyric location was the site of the Sylva Herald printing operation for a number of years, and was subsequently occupied by a beauty shop, an insurance agency, the Sylva Police Department and the Sylva Pool Room. It has housed a number of restaurants and is currently the site of the Lazy Hiker Brewing Taproom and Mad Batter Kitchen – which offers free movies.