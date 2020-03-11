70 years ago - March 9, 1950
• Initial plans for the construction of a library and science classroom building at Western Carolina Teachers College were completed. The two buildings were expected to cost about $2 million.
• The Cullowhee boys basketball team was scheduled to play Camp Lejeune in a state semifinal matchup.
• Belk’s offered men’s work socks for 10 cents a pair.
60 years ago - March 10, 1960
• Tons of sleet, ice and snow caused the roof of the McGuire building on Main Street to collapse, with damages estimated at $10,000.
• Heavy snow caused widespread telephone and electricity outages across Jackson County.
• Cagle & Son Used Cars offered a 1949 Chevrolet – “A little rough but it runs” – for $85.
50 years ago - March 12, 1970
• Western Carolina’s women’s basketball team, 12-1 on the season, was set to complete in the National Women’s Invitational Basketball Tournament.
• The Cullowhee Rebels took a 20-8 record to Raleigh to compete in the state 1-A basketball tournament, marking their third straight trip under Coach Charles McConnell.
• Frozen orange juice concentrate was available at the A&P for 18 cents a can.
40 years ago - March 13, 1980
• A 23-foot tall wooden pier was erected in the Jackson County Courthouse to prop up the main load-bearing beam holding up the structure’s dome following the discovery that the beam was split and deteriorating on one end.
• Funeral services were held for Dr. Daisy McGuire, who passed at the age of 100. McGuire began a dental practice in Sylva in 1908.
• Another snow hit Jackson County, bringing the total of school days lost for the year to 11.
30 years ago - March 8, 1990
• A fire destroyed Alvin Gate’s radiator shop on Scotts Creek Road.
• Smoky Mountain’s women’s basketball team outscored Hibriten 11-2 in the last five minutes to open the basketball sectional playoffs with a win.
• Smoky Mountain’s men’s basketball team notched its 20th win of the year with a victory over Pisgah that also claimed it the Western Athletic Conference Tournament crown.
• A delegation from Poland toured Western Carolina University and visited with county governmental officials as part of seeking insights into how local government works in the United States.
20 years ago - March 9, 2000
• Cameron Brooks was named as the new football coach at Smoky Mountain High School.
• Jackson County commissioners agreed to seek an expediter to hurry progress on new jail construction.
• With a subtle name change from Smoky Mountain Railway to Smoky Mountain Railroad, new ownership took the reins of Dillsboro’s traveling tourist attraction.
10 years ago - March 11, 2010
• Crews were at work clearing a rockslide that blocked Caney Fork Road. According to DOT foreman Darrell Brooks, rocks and debris blocked the right-hand lane (heading east away from N.C. 107), extending to the road’s center line, and downed trees blocked the other lane.
• In the wake of a dispute over who “owns” a damaged Thomas Street sewer line, officials agreed to form a committee to re-examine the intent of the 1992 agreement that formed the Tuckaseigee Water and Sewer Authority.
• Smoky Mountain’s bid for a state 2-A basketball championship came to an end Saturday with a 57-53 loss to West Caldwell in the finals of the Western Regionals at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. The Mustangs finished the season with a record of 24-5.