70 years ago - April 6, 1950
• A safecracking job, with all the markings of a professional, was pulled at the office of Kirk-Davis Chevrolet, with $487 in cash taken. No clues were left to give officers a lead.
• The Herald called for drivers to obey speed limits, noting a Travelers Insurance report that said one-third of the nation’s highway deaths in 1949 were the direct result of speeding.
• The Herald lobbied for night baseball games in Sylva as a tourism draw.
60 years ago - April 7, 1960
• A total of 449 persons received free chest X-rays during the first two days of a visit from a mobile X-ray unit to the county.
• The State Highway Department said North Carolina suffered $5.5 million in damage to roads from winter snows in its three western divisions.
• A five-room home was advertised for sale for the price of $7,500.
50 years ago - April 2, 1970
• Sixteen Census takers began their statistical count of people in Jackson County.
• Direct Distance Dialing – long-distance calling without the use of an operator – began in Jackson County.
• After starting the season 2-0, Western Carolina’s baseball team went 0-4 on a road trip.
40 years ago - April 3, 1980
• WRGC carried an April Fool’s “news’’ story saying balloons would be the only traffic allowed at the Jackson County Airport.
• Twenty youth were named to Sylva Senior Little League teams.
• Bill Haywood’s Western Carolina Catamounts stood at third place in Southern Conference baseball standings with a 3-1 league mark and 10-8 overall record.
30 years ago - April 5, 1990
• Qualla residents, Church of God members, ministers and officials voiced opposition to a proposed raceway near the church.
• The Herald reported that with 1989 figures in, the N.C. Highway Patrol had made more drunken driving arrests that ever before, with the tally at 50,776.
• The Wade Hampton Golf Club in Cashiers won the residential development category in the Southern Home Awards sponsored by Southern Living.
20 years ago - April 6, 2000
• Discussions were underway to build a new postal facility for Sylva near Roses in Jackson Plaza.
• Phil Hopkins, who took Western Carolina University’s men’s basketball team to its only NCAA tournament appearance, was fired after posting a 65-76 record over five seasons.
• Rep. Phil Haire of Sylva was ranked as the 50th most effective General Assembly member (from a total of 120) by the N.C. Center for Public Policy.
• Western Carolina’s struggling baseball team saw a season high point with a three-game series sweep of Wofford, moving the Cats’ record to 10-23.
10 years ago - April 1, 2010
• After more than 75 years at historic Keener Cemetery, the downtown Sylva churches’ traditional Easter sunrise service moved to Bridge Park Pavilion.
• Duke Energy was using a helicopter with an attached saw to trim its local powerline rights of way. “It’s more economical and quicker than manual methods over rough, cross-country areas that are only accessible by foot,” said Fred Alexander, Duke’s district manager for government and community relations.
• Work was underway on the new Jackson County library complex. The 6,000-square-foot old Courthouse was being renovated, and a 24,000-square-foot, two-story addition to the historic structure was under construction.