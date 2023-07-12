By Jim Buchanan
Seventy years ago this month, Jackson County saw one of the darkest days in its history.
It’s safe to say it was the latest dark day in a dark stretch, at least when it came to the history of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
On July 2, 1953, Sheriff Griffin Middleton, State Highway Patrolman John Sides, Deputy Frank Allen and Deputy Marshal Hugh Stevens set out to serve a warrant on Demos Woods, a Wolf Mountain resident. Woods had been drinking with another man in the community and the pair were preparing to depart together against the wishes of the man’s wife, who attempted to let the air out of the tires of the Model A they were driving.
The Herald account said “Demos is then said to have hit her in the face with a half-gallon jar of moonshine which broke, leaving bad cuts to her face.”
The group tried to serve the warrant on Woods Wednesday but couldn’t locate him and returned Thursday. They found the husband of the injured woman and Josiah Galloway on Tennessee Creek; the husband was placed under arrest. Galloway was let out at the Tennessee Creek bridge, where Middleton told him to go home. Allen and Stevens headed to Sylva with the man they’d placed under arrest, leaving Middleton and Sides to look for Woods.
The duo contacted a party that told them Woods was hiding around Little Creek, not far from the Tennessee Creek bridge.
Middleton and Sides parked and headed up a small trail running close to Little Creek. Stopping near a power line clearing cut on the trail, Sides stopped to inspect several articles he found on the ground. Middleton proceeded on and took a very small side trail, where he saw Woods with a shotgun. Sides was about 30 paces back on the trail and said he heard Middleton say, “drop that thing.” The gun fired and the sheriff fell.
Scampering up a small bank, Sides said he saw a man cross the power line clearing; Sides fired at him. He also stated he heard another person running in another direction.
The Herald report states, “Returning to the sheriff, Sides saw that Middleton had been shot severely and rushed to his car to call for help and an ambulance. At his car he met Garland Owens, a rural mail carrier, who had just driven up. Sides stated that he asked Owens if he had seen anyone cross the road, but did not hear Owens answer him. He stated he then asked Owens to help him get the sheriff to the car, so he could get him to the hospital. Returning to the sheriff, he saw it was hopeless and Sides asked Owens to stay with him while he drove up the mountain to radio in for help. (Contact could not by made by radio while in the valley). He added that he then drove up the mountain, called for help, and returned to the sheriff, to find Owens gone. As soon as help arrived, the manhunt was on.
“Owens, who had left the sheriff, overtook Deputy Allen and Deputy U.S. Marshall Stevens three miles east of Tuckasegee, and told them that Middleton had been shot. However, since they had McCall in the car, they had to continue on to Sylva, where they placed him in jail and returned to the scene of the shooting.
“Sheriff Middleton died immediately from the blast, which struck him in the neck and chest. His unfired pistol was still in his hand. As soon as help began to arrive his body was brought to Sylva and taken to the Moody Funeral Home. A posse, consisting of sheriffs from Haywood, Swain, Transylvania and other counties, State Highway patrolmen, SBI agents, Sylva and Bryson City policemen and deputized citizens began the tiresome manhunt for Woods over the high and rugged Balsam range. The hunt continued throughout Thursday afternoon and Thursday night Judge Dan K. Moore, Jackson County resident judge, signed an order proclaiming Woods an outlaw after a warrant for arrest had been made charging him with murder. The warrant gave anyone the right to shoot Woods if he offered resistance to arrest.”
Capture
During the night Josiah Galloway was taken into custody and he was quoted as saying that he was with Woods when Middleton was shot, and saw Woods fire the shot which killed the sheriff. Solicitor Thad Bryson of Bryson City stated that Galloway told him that he (Galloway) raced up the side of the mountain and to the road after the shot was fired and said that Sides had shot at him.
Throughout Thursday night the hunt continued with dogs being brought in from Whittier and put on the trail of Woods.
“About 2:35 Friday afternoon Woods was seized in a laurel thicket, a jug of whiskey in one hand and his shotgun near the other. Leading the group which found him was Capt. C.A. Speed, commander of Troop E of the State Highway Patrol. With him were Sgt. T.A. Sandlin of Bryson City, Cpl. Pritchard Smith and Patrolmen H.T. Ferguson, L.C. Smith and R. Stratton.”
Woods was taken to Haywood jail then on to Bryson City.
Saturday night Wood confessed to the shooting of Middleton to a group that included two SBI agents. In his confession he said he and Josh Galloway were hiding in a thicket when Middleton and Sides came to serve the warrant on him. Woods said he could see someone moving down the road and asked Galloway who it was. Galloway replied “That’s Griffin Middleton.”
Woods stated Galloway whispered to him “that is Griff and treat him right.”
Sandlin said Galloway told him in a statement made prior to Woods’ confession asserted he grabbed for Woods’ shotgun barely striking it with his fingers, “but I was not quick enough, and the gun fired.”
County manhunt
Woods said he spent the night roaming around in the vicinity of his home, and that officers had come within 25 yards of him as he crouched in a dense thicket.
The incident had sparked one of the greatest manhunts in county history, with more than 100 law enforcement personnel from across the region involved.
The official account of the affair at the JCSO website ends thusly: “Woods was eventually captured and convicted of murdering Sheriff Middleton. It has been unclear about Woods incarceration. But, folklore has it that he served a lengthy sentence and was paroled then later died of cancer.”
The Herald carried a story detailing funeral services for Middleton, which were held at Scotts Creek Baptist Church. It also carried an item noting that the board of commissioners appointed Mrs. Griffin Middleton to serve out the term of office expiring Dec. 1, 1954.
And finally, it also ran an article noting that Middleton’s death by gunfire was the third such loss for the sheriff’s department since 1928, when Deputy Sheriff Claude Green was gunned down on Balsam. Sheriff C.C. Mason was shot and killed in 1938.
The Herald put it simply: “A sad and shameful record for any county to bear.”